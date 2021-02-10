Introducing Sifter.shop™: Online Grocery Shopping Made Personal

CHICAGO, Feb. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Grocery shopping is complicated. Your child has a food allergy. Your partner is a vegetarian who avoids gluten. You have digestive issues. It is hard to figure out which foods are best for your family. That's why Sifter SP LLC is proud to announce the launch of Sifter.shop , a new online shopping site that quickly and easily identifies products that fit into your diet, medical needs or lifestyle.

Sifter is a game-changer for the estimated 200 million Americans with special dietary needs, more of whom are shopping for groceries online than ever before. Sifter is a free service that allows you to create a personalized diet profile -- or add on a profile for each family member -- and then "sift" for only the products that meet your unique needs or dietary preferences. Once you've selected products and are ready to purchase, Sifter makes it easy to drop your items into the online cart of a growing list of retail partners. These trusted retailers include Walmart, Amazon, Stop & Shop, Giant and other major grocers and drugstores coming soon. Or you can go to your local store to buy them.

Sifter is a powerful tool for anyone following a medical diet, like those required to avoid allergens or manage celiac disease or diabetes. Chief Nutrition Officer, Judy Seybold, MS, RDN, worked with developers to align Sifter's extraordinary technology with the nutrition guidance given by doctors and dietitians for a wide variety of health conditions. The result is a platform that quickly and accurately sorts products so that only what's right for you makes it through.

"As a dietitian, I'm incredibly proud of the precision and usefulness of Sifter," said Seybold. "People with special diets or food allergies are intimidated by unfamiliar foods and brands. Sifter's integration with evidence-based nutrition recommendations helps shoppers discover new products with confidence and looks at the bigger picture--your total diet. My hope is Sifter also will become an important tool for nutritionists to use with their clients."

Sifter has over 100 dietary filters, called SiftTags, that are grouped into five categories:

Allergens & Concerns – Diets that omit specific foods or ingredients, such as gluten or lactose.

– Diets that omit specific foods or ingredients, such as gluten or lactose. Health Diets – Diets consistent with medical nutrition care practices, such as cardiac health or diabetes.

– Diets consistent with medical nutrition care practices, such as cardiac health or diabetes. Lifestyle Diets – Diets that reflect personal preferences and values, such as keto or vegan.

– Diets that reflect personal preferences and values, such as keto or vegan. Medications – Allows users to identify foods that will not interact with prescription medications.

– Allows users to identify foods that will not interact with prescription medications. Responsible Practices – Products that comply with ethical practices, such as fair trade.

In addition to discovering new products, Sifter provides an online community and variety of dietitian-designed and curated resources that make healthy living easier, including RecipeSifter, which allows users to simply copy and paste any recipe onto the platform to instantly confirm that all ingredients match their needs. Learn more and join the growing community of sifters on Instagram, Facebook, Pinterest and YouTube @SifterShop.

