Introducing SightCall VISION: A Visual Breakthrough in Enterprise Service Delivery

SightCall, Inc.

13 Dec, 2023, 03:00 ET

SAN FRANCISCO, Dec. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- SightCall, the leading global visual assistance provider, introduces SightCall VISION, the only software platform that gives enterprise service organizations the power to See, Analyze, Guide and Report at the moment of service.  

Agents, customers, technicians and remote experts can use SightCall VISION to visually solve real-world service problems, using a combination of augmented reality (AR), video assistance, and multimodal generative AI-enhanced computer vision in a unified enterprise platform.   

"SightCall VISION is more than a technological advancement; it's a new way of working," said Thomas Cottereau, co-founder and CEO of SightCall. "A more VISUAL way of working."

Cottereau added, "Today we live in an experience economy. Customer expectations have changed, and they demand fast, empathetic service with rapid problem resolution. While service teams are being asked to do more with less, SightCall VISION is bridging this service gap."

Watch a short demo of SightCall VISION

SightCall optimizes service operations for global clients such as GE Healthcare, Allianz, Deutsche Telekom, Lavazza and Ford. It helps them improve key metrics such as first-time fix rate and first call resolution and boosts NPS and CSAT scores.

SightCall VISION seamlessly integrates with existing software systems to enhance the efficiency and quality of customer and field service, creating visual experiences for enterprises in days rather than weeks or months.

"Technology is moving very fast. Our job is to make sure we leverage the most innovative tools and solutions," said SightCall COO, Ronan Souberbielle. "But it's about more than technology, it's the application of technology to fulfill specific business needs and achieve outcomes for our clients."

SightCall VISION contributes to client sustainability efforts by reducing carbon emissions with fewer site visits and the elimination of unnecessary truck rolls.

Cottereau stated, "SightCall VISION provides a clear path to ROI for enterprise initiatives combating waste or CO2 emissions. You can save money while also doing good for the planet."

About SightCall

SightCall is an innovative global leader in Visual Assistance and enterprise service efficiency. Founded in 2008, SightCall has received accolades for its innovations, ranking in the Inc. 5000 Class of 2023 as one of the fastest-growing software companies in the U.S. The company has headquarters in San Francisco, California and Paris, France.

For more information, visit www.sightcall.com 

SOURCE SightCall, Inc.

