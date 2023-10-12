Introducing Simplici: End-To-End Onboarding & Compliance in under 4-Minutes

Easier, Simpler, Faster. Welcome to the Future of Onboarding and Compliance.

HOUSTON, Oct. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Satschel, Inc. is excited to introduce Simplici (simplici.io), a mobile-first, end-to-end account origination platform using AI and biometrics to remove friction, expediting Know You Customer (KYC/KYB), Anti-Money Laundering (AML), Accreditation, with integrated E-sign (SimpliciSign), allowing customers to onboard and transfer funds to new financial account in 3-4 minutes.  Simplici biometrics can drastically mitigate p2p payment fraud (e.g. Zelle) and be placed in front of transactions (RTP, Wire, ACH, etc.), providing financial institutions and their customers next-gen security with a best-in-class user interface at a fraction of the cost. 

Sign up on Simplici with five free invites to see how we're revolutionizing onboarding and compliance and transforming how companies engage with customers while keeping security at the forefront. 

Simplici harnesses proprietary biometrics to streamline customer onboarding and mitigate fraud while exceeding today's rigorous compliance standards. Simplici's Single Source Compliance(™) framework consolidates information collection and client communication into one place, providing single-click access to individual and firm-level reporting for better compliance management and expedited regulatory responsiveness.

Addressing Industry-Wide Challenges

Friction in account origination/onboarding is a major cost center in the financial services industry. Industry studies reveal over half of consumers abandon applications at financial firms due to friction and many will switch institutions if the barriers are too high. 

Simplici has taken up the challenge, transforming the user interface into a hassle-free experience and simplifying compliance management.

"Simplici isn't just changing the game; it's rewriting the rulebook on secure and efficient onboarding, all while improving the client experience and reducing costs. Simplici removes friction, halts fraud, and is the best solution for Banks, Payment Companies, Lenders, Fund Administrators, and their Fund Manager Clients," says Austin Trombley, CEO of Simplici.

Unlock Efficiency and Maximize Consumer Engagement with Simplici:

  • Biometric authentication to enhance security and drastically mitigate fraud
  • Frictionless onboarding to grow the customer base
  • Automated KYC, KYB and AML workflows
  • Advanced identity verification
  • Automated reminders to drive customer engagement
  • Single Source Compliance(™) for quick regulatory responsiveness
  • SimpliciSign integrated eDocument signing
  • Seamless integration with API access

Simplici client Alyssa McEwen, CEO of Harmonious Capital Administration, believes, "Simplici has taken a complicated, multi-faceted process for KYC and created a platform that seamlessly guides the user through. They have answered the long-pondered question of, 'How do we make this easier for our investors?'" 

About Simplici

Simplici (simplici.io) is a mobile-first, biometrically driven end-to-end account origination platform for expedited Know Your Customer (KYC), Know your Business (KYB), Anti-Money Laundering (AML), integrated E-sign, Investor Accreditation (506b & 506c), Funds Transfer, and Biometric Payment Fraud Solution with best in class security.  Our solution drives fewer abandoned processes and reduced onboarding time with complete security at a substantially lower cost.

As we bring Simplici to the broad market, our commitment to excellence remains unwavering, and we are excited to help businesses across various industries streamline their onboarding and compliance processes. Stay tuned for updates as we embark on this exciting journey to transform how businesses onboard and verify their customers.

For additional information, please contact: 
Jim Delaney
[email protected] 
(702) 483-0269

SOURCE Satschel, INC.

