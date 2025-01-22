Sluggball to host debut events in Minor League Stadiums in New Jersey, Ohio, and New York

PHILADELPHIA, Jan. 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- A new chapter in baseball is set to begin in 2025. Sluggball , a reimagined version of the sport designed to reignite the former player's passion for hitting, is set to debut. Sluggball offers a chance to relive the thrill of the game through a unique 4-v-4, situational hitting format with a proprietary, patent-pending scoring system. The game combines competition with camaraderie, all set in Minor League stadiums and other unique venues. The initial schedule includes events in New Jersey, Ohio, and New York.

Introducing Sluggball – A Reimagined Version of Baseball Reunites Former Ballplayers and Reignites Their Love of Hitting

Sluggball is co-founded by a Philadelphia-based partnership group that includes retired MLB player and former Philadelphia Phillies General Manager Ruben Amaro Jr. and his brother David Amaro. Brand collaborators include the Major League Baseball Players Alumni Association (MLBPAA), Victus Sports, and Blast Motion. Sluggball advisors include Kenny Lofton, a six-time MLB All-Star, and Evan Kaplan, Managing Director of MLB Players, Inc.

"Sluggball is more than a game, it's an experience that brings friends, family, and former teammates together to reignite their love of hitting," said Ruben Amaro Jr., Co-Founder of Sluggball. "We're excited to offer a fun, competitive game that celebrates baseball and the bonds it creates."

Sluggball hosted an invite-only pilot event at the Trenton Thunder Ballpark in September 2024. Six teams featuring players with a wide range of baseball experiences and ages competed in Sluggball's four directional hitting rounds: (1) Pull Side, (2) Up the Middle, (3) Opposite Field, and (4) Around the Horn. The onsite MLB Ambassador was Phillies legend Larry Bowa, who spent time with the teams on the field, took pictures, and signed autographs. To view a recap of Sluggball's pilot event in Trenton, watch it on YouTube HERE .

Sluggball will officially debut in multiple states in 2025, showcasing its widespread appeal and potential to grow nationwide. The current schedule includes:

Saturday, May 10 – Trenton Thunder Ballpark in Trenton, N.J. (Trenton Thunder)

– Trenton Thunder Ballpark in Trenton, N.J. (Trenton Thunder) Saturday, June 14, MLB Playball Weekend – Huntington Park in Columbus, Ohio (Columbus Clippers)

(Columbus Clippers) Sunday, July 13 – Eastwood Field in Niles, Ohio , just outside of Youngstown (Mahoning Valley Scrappers)

– in , just outside of (Mahoning Valley Scrappers) Sunday, August 24 – Trenton Thunder Ballpark in Trenton, N.J. (Trenton Thunder)

– Trenton Thunder Ballpark in Trenton, N.J. (Trenton Thunder) Saturday, September 13 – SIUH Community Park in Staten Island, N.Y. (Staten Island FerryHawks)

– SIUH Community Park in (Staten Island FerryHawks) Saturday, October 11 – Crushers Stadium in Avon, Ohio , just outside of Cleveland (Lake Erie Crushers)

Additional events are expected to be added to the 2025 schedule. Interested players can register their team at playsluggball.com . Participants must be 21 years of age or older.

"Sluggball gives players a unique opportunity to return to the field and embrace the best parts of the game," said Kenny Lofton. "With its focus on hitting in a fun, competitive atmosphere, Sluggball is unlike anything else in baseball."

Sluggball focuses entirely on hitting, with no fielding or running required. Teams of 6-8 players bring their own pitcher and compete in 4 v 4 situational challenges using wood bats, creating a nostalgic yet competitive atmosphere. Events guarantee two 4-round games per team, with championship teams competing for cash prizes. Participants and guests also enjoy club-level food and bar service, exclusive on-field player gear, and the chance to meet MLB alumni.

Sluggball was developed by a team of baseball innovators and business leaders with decades of experience on and off the field. In addition to Ruben and David Amaro, the co-founders include:

Michael Gossner, a finance and operations executive and former D3 college baseball player with over 20 years of youth and high school coaching experience.

Mike Gossner, a former scout for the Kansas City Royals and Baltimore Orioles with 35+ years of experience coaching youth and collegiate-level baseball.

Gregory Olenski, a former D1 college baseball player and current Pennsylvania state champion high school head coach, bringing expertise in sports-industry sales.

state champion high school head coach, bringing expertise in sports-industry sales. Greg Olenski, founder of Group G Marketing Partners, who has led an award-winning agency and coached elite travel baseball teams for over 25 years.

Ken Byck, a creator of 20+ experiential sports properties and former co-owner of the largest MLB-licensed baseball fantasy camp operator.

About Sluggball

Sluggball is the ultimate game for former ballplayers, blending situational hitting with the camaraderie of the dugout. Designed to reignite the passion for baseball, Sluggball delivers a world-class experience through one-day tournaments at iconic venues. With cash prizes, professional apparel, and appearances by MLB alumni, Sluggball is where competition meets community. It's baseball reimagined. Co-founders include the Amaro brothers, Ruben and David, and advisors include retired MLB star Kenny Lofton. Brand collaborators include Major League Baseball Players Alumni Association (MLBPAA), Victus Sports, and Blast Motion. Learn more and register your team at playsluggball.com .

Press Contact:

Eric Nemeth

6025022793

SOURCE Sluggball