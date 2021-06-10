Introducing SmallRig Mini Follow Focus 3010, featured with free positioning of A/B stop to ensure control accuracy for video creators

"Inspired by the wheels of sport car, SmallRig Mini Follow Focus 3010 is shaped as a wheel with tread pattern for its appearance to highlight its rapid control accuracy in a multi shooting scenarios." said Jason Yao, Product Line General Manager of SmallRig. "SmallRig Mini Follow Focus 3010 is also designed with Eco-friendly rubber, at SmallRig, we would like to reduce negative impact to our environment, in the meantime, the material we use is well combined of moisture and slip resistance."