Introducing SmallRig Mini Matte Box 3196, designs to hold multiple rectangular filters and one screw-on circular filter to make your video with cinematic look.

SHENZHEN, China, June 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Cameras tend to be more and more compact and lightweight. SmallRig announced the launch of our Mini Matte Box 3196 with only 125g, expanding stacking capabilities of filters which creates infinite image effect and allows your creation to the maximum.

"With diverse filter options, creative video makers could freely control the light and customize the filter effect for the video image," said Lennic Qian, Overseas Sales Director of SmallRig. "Anytime, anywhere, with SmallRig Mini Matte Box 3196, you could design your own and unique production."