Introducing SmartAds™ - Powered by the ADP

The Association of Directory Publishers, a trade association for print and online directory publishers, announces the release of SmartAds™ in Orlando, FL.

ATLANTA, May 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Association of Directory Publishers (ADP) , the trade association that provides print and online directory publishers with thought-leadership, research, and industry best practices, announced the release of SmartAdsTM during its Annual Convention held in Orlando, FL last week. For local businesses wanting to attract new customers, SmartAds combines the value of buying a print directory ad with a powerful online presence, so that consumers can find a business wherever they look.

"Millions of people still look for local businesses in print directories every day," said Layne Snyder, Vice President at the local media research house, Market Authority. These are mostly older consumers (55+), but they can represent up to 75% of the wealth, depending on the geography, and our research shows that these consumers also convert better and spend more."

Local businesses that buy ads in a print directory can get in front of these wealthy, ready-to-buy consumers right when they are looking to find a local business. With SmartAds, directory publishers can expand the reach of a print ad by publishing the deep, rich content from a directory ad online.

All the words in a SmartAd™ are published in print and online so that people searching can find the business anywhere, whether in the local print directory or on Google. In addition to the tremendous value of buying a nice-sized print ad, with SmartAds the content in the directory is all the more significant, as the words used in the print ads can help the local business to be found online.

"Under the SmartAds initiative, ADP rolled out a cloud-based sales tool to support members of the association that want to grow their business by leveraging the content of their print directories online," said Cindi Aldrich, President and CEO of ADP. "The SmartAds sales tool was built to empower directory and media sales reps to discuss the value of print and online advertising together, increasing revenue and profitability for our members, and lifting rather than cannibalizing their core products."

SmartAds and the SmartAds sales tool are available for ADP members today. With SmartAds, local businesses can simply "Tell More to Sell More."

To learn more or for press inquiries please contact Cindi Aldrich by phone at (800) 267-9002 or email [email protected] .

About Association of Directory Publishers (ADP)

The Association of Directory Publishers (ADP) is an international trade association serving the directory publishing industry since 1898. ADP membership includes online and print publishers, app developers and designers, advertising agencies and suppliers to the online, mobile and print publishing industry.

The directory publishing industry is the original "local search engine," widely known as the medium that brings buyers to sellers at the exact moment they are ready to buy.

As this ever-evolving world of "search" expands, whether it is print, online, social networks or mobile devices, ADP will continue to be at the forefront to assist its members in connecting buyers to sellers.

PRESS CONTACT

NAME

Cindi Aldrich

PHONE

800-267-9002

WEBSITE

https://www.adp.org

SOURCE Association of Directory Publishers (ADP)