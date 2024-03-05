Introducing SmartAsset AMP, the Advisor Marketing Platform Helping Advisors Acquire New Clients And Grow Their Business

Advisors can grow at scale by leveraging an all-inclusive platform that will connect them with high-intent consumers

NEW YORK, March 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- SmartAsset, the web's largest marketplace connecting consumers to financial advisors, today launched a new growth platform for financial advisors that helps them acquire new clients and retain existing ones more easily.

The SmartAsset Advisor Marketing Platform (AMP) is an outcome-driven platform set to redefine the prospecting process by providing advisors with an all-inclusive client engagement platform that will deliver a fixed range of referrals over a six or twelve-month subscription.

Available in three plan levels - Discover, Accelerate and Scale - SmartAsset AMP allows advisors to access referral generation, nurture campaigns, automated calling and texting, and live connections - all for a simple monthly subscription. At every plan level, SmartAsset AMP will enable advisors to grow confidently with clear expectations around bottom-line drivers like client conversion, meeting set rates, assets under management (AUM) targets and more.

"SmartAsset AMP is a true marketing platform, providing the referrals and tools to make it easier than ever for advisors to scale their business," said Michael Carvin, founder and CEO of SmartAsset. "As an organization focused on advisor growth, SmartAsset is proud to connect financial advisors with high-intent consumers and help them acquire more clients via our automated marketing suite. We generate the referrals and then provide the outreach and marketing tools to ensure advisors can convert referrals into clients and focus on helping consumers achieve their financial goals."

SmartAsset AMP will enable advisors to grow their businesses by eliminating the need to rely on outdated sales tactics or chance personal referrals and instead connect advisors directly with high-intent consumers looking for financial advice.

As a marketplace that matches over 50,000 U.S. consumers with financial advisors each month, SmartAsset will match financial advisors to consumers based on factors such as their target asset level and geographic location. Advisors receive a number of referrals each month via phone and email, depending on their subscription level. The transparent pricing, client acquisition targets and six and twelve-month commitments ensure that advisors are well-positioned to add clients and AUM at their desired pace.

SmartAsset AMP consolidates all SmartAsset Advisor marketing services under one roof to provide advisors with the marketing, outreach and referral nurturing tools they need. This includes instant and compliant automated text and email campaigns that are ready to engage new and existing clients.

"SmartAsset exceeded my expectations!" said Ty McGilberry, AIF®, Chief Executive Officer and Managing Partner at Pegasus Financial*. "Their seamless process quickly matched me with qualified prospects. A must-try service for anyone seeking quality referrals to grow their practice."

*The advisor featured is not an employee of SmartAsset and is an actual SmartAsset client. Additionally, they have not been paid for their insights.

About SmartAsset

SmartAsset is an online destination for consumer-focused financial information and advice. Reaching approximately 59 million people each month (as of January 2024) through its educational content and personalized calculators and tools, SmartAsset's mission is to help people make smart financial decisions. Ranked #561 on the Inc. 5000** and #160 on the Deloitte Technology Fast 500™ lists of fastest-growing companies** in 2021, SmartAsset closed a $110 million Series D round, valuing the company at over $1 billion. SmartAsset is also ranked #78 on Y Combinator's list of Top 100 Companies of all time**. For more information, please visit SmartAsset.com .

**Other than application and licensing fees, SmartAsset did not provide compensation for the aforementioned awards.

