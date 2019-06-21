Introducing SmartRoutes - A Dynamic Route Optimization Service That Delivers Significant Fuel and Operational Savings for Commercial and Business Aviation

AMBLER, Pa., June 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Route Dynamics Corp (RDC) announces the launch of their breakthrough service, SmartRoutes™ – a dynamic rerouting service for en route flights. SmartRoutes is a high ROI, easy to implement solution that automatically and continuously identifies route optimization opportunities that achieve significant savings in flight time, fuel and operational costs.

SmartRoutes route optimization service identifies flight time savings opportunities for en route aircraft. In this example, the User Display highlights a flight with 17 minutes of potential flight time savings

SmartRoutes is powered by field-tested, NASA-developed technology that monitors wind, weather, traffic and special activity airspace to provide en route flights with more efficient updated flight plan routes. The results are better on-time performance and a material reduction in flight time. In addition, SmartRoutes' environmentally friendly solution lowers fuel burn and leads to reduced CO 2 emissions from aircraft.

"We are pleased to announce our flagship product, SmartRoutes – a low risk, no capital expense and easy to deploy solution that generates immediate savings for our aviation customers," said Rob Kaimowitz, CEO of Route Dynamics. "In addition, Commercial and Business Aviation will enjoy more efficient decision-making and lower workload, improved passenger experience and a positive environmental impact from reduced CO 2 emissions," continued Mr. Kaimowitz.

About Route Dynamics Corp:

Route Dynamics Corp is a leader in automated dynamic rerouting technology for commercial and general aviation. Our flagship SmartRoutes service uses cutting-edge technology that continuously and automatically monitors wind, weather, traffic congestion, traffic conflicts and special activity airspace to provide optimized routes that result in material reductions in flight time for commercial and business aviation – translating into significant cost savings, decreased operational complexity, lower emissions and happier customers.

Our management team and board of directors include numerous industry leaders who are on the cutting edge of aviation technology.

To find out more about how we can help your company enjoy immediate cost and operational savings, please visit our website: www.routedynamicscorp.com.

