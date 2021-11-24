Introducing SmartSearch University--Helping Recruiters Hire Faster, Better, and Smarter While Making a Difference in the Lives of Others

CARLSBAD, Calif., Nov. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- With the recent release of Version 22, SmartSearch is excited to announce the launch of SmartSearch University, a one-stop-shop for clients to learn all things SmartSearch and help recruiters hire faster, better, and smarter while supporting those in need.

"At SmartSearch, we are always looking for ways to help our clients get the most out of their investment. We saw SmartSearch University as an opportunity for our clients to have their subject matter experts (SME) trained and become SmartSearch experts, maximizing their investment.

SmartSearch University

SME's bridge the gaps for their organization's hiring needs to achieve greater recruiting and hiring efficiency," said LJ Morris, President & CTO of SmartSearch.

A key added benefit of the university's adoption by clients, is that SmartSearch donates to selected charities on behalf of those who complete certifications. At the beginning of the month, SmartSearch chooses one charity to donate to for each completed certificate—the more completed certificates, the more significant the donation. SmartSearch compiled the list of charities they support from surveying SmartSearch clients, ensuring support of charities close to clients' hearts.

Last month, SmartSearch client SME's achieved 16-course certificates, with donations made to St. Jude's Children Research Hospital for each certificate earned. In November, these donations will go towards, The Hunger Project addressing the root causes of hunger and poverty, emphasizing rural development and self-reliance. It enables local women and men to eradicate persistent hunger in their communities and make them more resilient so community members can cope with famine or other emergencies as they arise.

"We see a lot of excitement from our clients with this program. It allows us to deepen our relationships with our clients by providing additional resources and training to learn the system. We also learn what our clients care about as we walk alongside them by investing in charities they see making a difference in this world. We chose to go with The Hunger Project this month because they spend over 80% of their expenses on charitable programs. Their mission is to end hunger and poverty by pioneering sustainable, grassroots, women-centered strategies and advocation for their widespread adoption in countries throughout the world," said Debbie Sims, Client Success Director, SmartSearch.

