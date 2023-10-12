Introducing SmartSimple Cloud +AI Translate: Revolutionizing the Multilingual Grantmaking Process - SmartSimple Software Sets a New Benchmark for Efficient Multilingual Communication in Philanthropy

TORONTO, Oct. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- In today's diverse philanthropic landscape, clear and seamless multilingual communication is paramount. Responding to the intricacies of managing user interfaces across 7,000+ global languages, SmartSimple Software proudly presents its latest innovation: SmartSimple Cloud +AI Translate.

This game-changing solution employs advanced AI to break down language barriers, offering a more intuitive, streamlined, and cost-effective method to make organizations' grantmaking platforms multilingual. By focusing on the user interface, +AI Translate ensures that the essential tools used by grantmaking organizations resonate across languages, enhancing clarity and operational efficiency.

The New Translation Workflow

Traditional user interface translation workflows often entail a complex and multi-step process that is both laborious and time-consuming. With the introduction of +AI Translate, this is condensed into a simplified three-step approach:

Choose the target languages. Allow +AI Translate to autonomously manage text extraction, translation, review, and content upload. Audit and fine-tune as needed.

In mere minutes, grantmaking platforms are transformed, ensuring stakeholders and grantees encounter a fluent multilingual user interface. This not only minimizes translation costs but also accelerates the deployment of multilingual grant programs.

Eric Lauer, CEO and Co-Founder of SmartSimple Software, emphasizes the profound impact of this innovation: "Grant-making is about fostering connections and facilitating meaningful change. With SmartSimple Cloud +AI Translate, we're committed to ensuring that language differences don't become obstacles. This tool reflects our dedication to leading technological advancements in the philanthropy sector."

Key Features of +AI Translate:

Automated Translation Process: Eliminates manual translations, saving time and valuable resources.

Consistent User Experience: Changes or additions are automatically translated, ensuring continuity.

Customization & Precision: Option to manually adjust translations for greater nuance and accuracy.

Learn More

SmartSimple Software invites organizations to witness the future of multilingual grantmaking first-hand. Contact Smartsimple for a personalized demo today and experience the transformative capabilities of +AI Translate. With the service set to be available for subscription through the SmartSimple Cloud Marketplace on November 9th, 2023, now is the time to prepare for a more streamlined, accessible, and efficient multilingual grantmaking process.

About SmartSimple

Software Originating from the University of Toronto's Accelerator Program in 2002, SmartSimple Software has consistently been at the forefront of technology innovation in the philanthropic sector. With headquarters in Toronto, Canada, and a growing presence internationally, SmartSimple offers comprehensive platforms tailored for grants management, scholarship management, research grants, and corporate giving. Discover more about SmartSimple at www.smartsimple.com and connect on LinkedIn.

