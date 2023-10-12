Introducing SmartSimple Cloud +AI Translate: Revolutionizing the Multilingual Grantmaking Process - SmartSimple Software Sets a New Benchmark for Efficient Multilingual Communication in Philanthropy

News provided by

SmartSimple Software

12 Oct, 2023, 08:39 ET

TORONTO, Oct. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- In today's diverse philanthropic landscape, clear and seamless multilingual communication is paramount. Responding to the intricacies of managing user interfaces across 7,000+ global languages, SmartSimple Software proudly presents its latest innovation: SmartSimple Cloud +AI Translate.

Continue Reading
SmartSimple Cloud +AI Translate Banner
SmartSimple Cloud +AI Translate Banner

This game-changing solution employs advanced AI to break down language barriers, offering a more intuitive, streamlined, and cost-effective method to make organizations' grantmaking platforms multilingual. By focusing on the user interface, +AI Translate ensures that the essential tools used by grantmaking organizations resonate across languages, enhancing clarity and operational efficiency.

The New Translation Workflow
Traditional user interface translation workflows often entail a complex and multi-step process that is both laborious and time-consuming. With the introduction of +AI Translate, this is condensed into a simplified three-step approach:

  1. Choose the target languages.
  2. Allow +AI Translate to autonomously manage text extraction, translation, review, and content upload.
  3. Audit and fine-tune as needed.

In mere minutes, grantmaking platforms are transformed, ensuring stakeholders and grantees encounter a fluent multilingual user interface. This not only minimizes translation costs but also accelerates the deployment of multilingual grant programs.

Eric Lauer, CEO and Co-Founder of SmartSimple Software, emphasizes the profound impact of this innovation: "Grant-making is about fostering connections and facilitating meaningful change. With SmartSimple Cloud +AI Translate, we're committed to ensuring that language differences don't become obstacles. This tool reflects our dedication to leading technological advancements in the philanthropy sector."

Key Features of +AI Translate:

  • Automated Translation Process: Eliminates manual translations, saving time and valuable resources.
  • Consistent User Experience: Changes or additions are automatically translated, ensuring continuity.
  • Customization & Precision: Option to manually adjust translations for greater nuance and accuracy.

Learn More
SmartSimple Software invites organizations to witness the future of multilingual grantmaking first-hand. Contact Smartsimple for a personalized demo today and experience the transformative capabilities of +AI Translate. With the service set to be available for subscription through the SmartSimple Cloud Marketplace on November 9th, 2023, now is the time to prepare for a more streamlined, accessible, and efficient multilingual grantmaking process.

About SmartSimple 
Software Originating from the University of Toronto's Accelerator Program in 2002, SmartSimple Software has consistently been at the forefront of technology innovation in the philanthropic sector. With headquarters in Toronto, Canada, and a growing presence internationally, SmartSimple offers comprehensive platforms tailored for grants management, scholarship management, research grants, and corporate giving. Discover more about SmartSimple at www.smartsimple.com and connect on LinkedIn.

Media Contact:
Alvin Thompson
SmartSimple Software
Phone: 416-591-1668 ext 135
Email: 366834@email4pr.com

SOURCE SmartSimple Software

Also from this source

SmartSimple Unveils AI-Powered QuickTag: An Innovative Grantee Coding Solution for Enhanced Grantee Database Navigation

SmartSimple Unveils AI-Powered QuickTag: An Innovative Grantee Coding Solution for Enhanced Grantee Database Navigation

Building on its commitment to advancing innovation in the grants management sector, SmartSimple is thrilled to introduce SmartSimple Cloud +AI:...
SmartSimple Software Enhances Grant Application Review Process with AI-Assisted Application Screening: Streamlining the Grant Review Process and Ensuring Equitable Funding Outcomes

SmartSimple Software Enhances Grant Application Review Process with AI-Assisted Application Screening: Streamlining the Grant Review Process and Ensuring Equitable Funding Outcomes

SmartSimple Software announces the launch of AI-Assisted Application Screening, another innovation powered by SmartSimple Cloud +AI. This approach...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Computer & Electronics

Image1

Computer Software

Image1

Computer Software

Image1

Artificial Intelligence

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.