Introducing SmartX HCI 5.1, Full Stack HCI for Both Virtualized and Containerized Apps in Production

News provided by

SmartX Inc.

11 Sep, 2023, 23:05 ET

BEIJING, Sept. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- SmartX had announced its upgraded hyper-converged infrastructure portfolio, SmartX HCI 5.1, which can provide unified computing, storage, network, and management support for virtualized and containerized applications in production environments. With SmartX HCI 5.1, customers are able to drive IT infrastructure modernization and containerization with just one platform.

All Products

SMTX OS 5.1 (Server Virtualization | Distributed Storage), HCI Software.

CloudTower 3.2 (O&M | Resource Management | Observability), Management Platform.

SMTX Kubernetes Service 1.0, Container Management and Service.

Everoute 2.0 (Distributed Firewall | Load Balancer | Container Network Interface), Software-Defined Network and Security.

SMTX Backup & DR 2.0, Data Protection and Disaster Recovery.

SMTX CloudMove 1.0, Migration Tool (from VMware to SmartX).

SMTX Migration Tool 1.4, Migration Tool (from various sources to SmartX).

What's New

New virtualization features such as GPU passthrough, vGPU, DRS, USB passthrough, PCI passthrough, and Virtual NIC QoS.

Enhanced storage performance through features like large page memory allocation, CPU binding, storage concurrent access mechanism, and I/O logic optimization.

Support "Network Visualization" feature to display VM data flows and security policy enforcement results.

Added software-defined network load balancer to improve application performance and security.

Integrated the original SMTX Backup & Recovery with the asynchronous replication capabilities, SMTX Backup & DR provides a comprehensive data protection and DR solution for VMs on SmartX HCI.

A wider CPU and GPU compatibility.

Support a broader range of migration sources (virtualization/HCI, bare metal, mainstream public clouds, and OpenStack private clouds) with SMTX CloudMove.

Benefits

On top of the existing advantages such as flexibility, lightweight, and freedom of choice, SmartX HCI 5.1 improves on the following capabilities.

Unified Resource Management: Consolidate on-premises virtual machine and container workloads, reducing the resource silos and costs associated with Kubernetes clusters.

Unified High Performance and Stability in Production: Support mission critical applications and stateful applications in containers with one platform.

Unified Security and Observability in Cloud: Protect both VM and container workloads running on HCI clusters and visually monitor network performance and security status in real time.

Unified Operation and Orchestration: Achieve fast launch, quick scale-out and easy operation for both VMs and Kubernetes clusters.

Read the SMTX OS and CloudTower specs to discover more.

SOURCE SmartX Inc.

Also from this source

SmartX Introduces SKS 1.0 for Rapid Deployment of Production-Ready Kubernetes Clusters

SmartX Included in 2023 Gartner's Market Guide for Full-Stack HCI Software

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.