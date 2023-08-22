Introducing Snapmaker Ray: The Ultimate 40W Laser Engraver and Cutter

News provided by

Snapmaker

22 Aug, 2023, 10:00 ET

SHENZHEN, China, Aug. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Digital fabrication tools manufacturer Snapmaker unveils its latest product lineup - Snapmaker Ray Laser Engraver and Cutter. This cutting-edge device combines precision, power, and ease of use to revolutionize the way you bring ideas to life.

Ray provides:

Continue Reading
Snapmaker Ray is now available at the official store.
Snapmaker Ray is now available at the official store.

  • 20W/40W Laser Power with Air Assist
  • Industrial-grade Linear Rails
  • 1000+ Design Templates available in Luban
  • 400mm x 600mm Large Work Area

At the heart of the Snapmaker Ray lies its exceptional laser technology, providing both 20W and 40W power options. The cutting-edge laser beam combining technology delivers superb power to engrave and cut a wide range of materials, including wood, leather, metal and more. Whether you're a hobbyist, artist, or small business owner, Snapmaker Ray empowers you to explore endless creative possibilities.

Designed for home and small business use, Ray has a 400mm x 600mm engraving area to allow users to undertake ambitious projects like 3D maps, furniture models, and so on. It is also equipped with a built-in air assist that ensures clean and precise cuts by directing a constant stream of air onto the work surface. This feature reduces the risk of scorching or burning, resulting in improving the cutting quality and flawless creations every time.

Inheriting the heritage of the Snapmaker Artisan Series, Snapmaker adopts steel guiderails made by CNC grinding at micron level in Ray, ensuring precision and stability for high-speed movement and long-lasting operation.

In addition to the advantages of hardware, Snapmaker also has further improvements in software. Luban provides 1000+ ready-to-use templates to make you design the laser works in seconds.

"Starting from Snapmaker Original, the laser function is the standard function of 3-in-1 3D printers," said Daniel, the CEO of Snapmaker. "We have 6+ years experience in designing premium laser products that are well-liked by a considerable number of our users. This also prompts us to further develop our laser products."

Snapmaker Ray is now available in the official store. The pre-order prices start from $999 (20W) and $1299 (40W).

About Snapmaker

Founded in 2016, Snapmaker is a tech company that develops, manufactures, and sells desktop 3-in-1 3D printers that integrate 3D printing, laser engraving & cutting, and CNC carving. Snapmaker 2.0 3-in-1 3D printer set a record in 2019 as the most crowdfunded technology product on Kickstarter. Snapmaker Artisan and J1 won the Red Dot Design Award and iF Design Award 2023.

SOURCE Snapmaker

Also from this source

Snapmaker Ray : Le meilleur graveur et découpeur laser de 40 W

Präsentation des Snapmaker Ray: Der Ultimative 40-W-Lasergravierer und -schneider

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.