Introducing SOFA - An Innovative & Secured Way to Put Your Crypto to Work

HONG KONG, June 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- SOFA.org, a decentralized, non-profit, and open-source DAO dedicated to developing a trustless, DeFi ecosystem system capable of atomically settling financial assets on the blockchain. The organization's first protocol will focus on crypto structured products, enabling seamless execution between depositors and market makers through a ready-made dAPP and standardized vaults.

They are set to announce a public mainnet launch target in early June 2024, and are proud to announce an exceptional group of digital asset builders and leaders as their inaugural protocol partners. SOFA.org is grateful to receive the support of Hashkey Capital, OKX Venture, Signalplus, Galaxy Asia Trading Ltd., SNZ Capital, Coincall, Arcane, Arbitrum, Openspace, Spyre Capital, LingFeng Capital, Hivemind Capital, and Stratified Capital at launch, and will remain on the lookout for experienced derivative players, EVM-compatible chain builders, and token staking partnerships for the upcoming airdrop season.

Key Protocol Features:

The initial SOFA protocols will provide a convenient marketplace of structured products for users to benefit from a new form of secured, yield-making opportunities.

The DAO will offer standardized dAPP and API packages to interested parties and market makers as an inclusive platform, delivering a 24/7 real time pricing coverage to maximize the user experience.

The utility token (RCH) will be a 100% fair launch on Uniswap, with considerable airdrops available only to actual users. No VC-cliffs, no insider privileges whatsoever.

All protocol earnings will be fully spent to burn RCH daily (buybacks), ensuring a long time deflationary supply and value alignment with our long term users and Hodlers.

