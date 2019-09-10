Introducing Soft Baked Almond Flour Bars from Simple Mills: The (Snack) Bar Has Been Raised!

Available in Dark Chocolate Almond, Chunky Peanut Butter, Nutty Banana Bread and Spiced Carrot Cake varieties, Simple Mills' newest contribution to better-for-you snacking combines a unique soft baked texture with chunks of almonds, coconuts, flax seeds, chia seeds, carrots, bananas and raisins that deliver whole-food nutrition in every bite.

Each bar is fill-you-up hearty and also:

Made exclusively with simple whole-food ingredients – nothing artificial ever

Powered with a nutrient-dense nut and nut flour blend as the #1 ingredient

Naturally sweetened with honey and molasses

Free of grains, dairy, soy, corn, cane sugar and high-fructose corn syrup

Certified gluten-free and non-GMO

Made without gums, emulsifiers or flavors

Simple Mills Soft Baked Almond Flour Bars will be available from Whole Foods, Sprouts, Natural Grocers, Amazon, Thrive Market and other grocers this fall in packages containing five individually wrapped bars for $5.99 (MSRP). They will join Simple Mills' rapidly expanding portfolio of nutrient-dense whole-food snacks, including the #1 baking mix, #1 cracker and #3 cookie brand in the natural channel. Check them all out at www.simplemills.com.

SOURCE Simple Mills

