Introducing Sol X, the eBike That Combines Comfort and Smart Technology for Effortless Rides

Blix's Newest eBike Features Innovative Technology From Smart Auto Shifting to Intelligent Lighting

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Blix, a pioneer in the U.S. eBike market, unveils the Sol X, a game-changing eBike that combines timeless design with unmatched modern technology. Featuring fully electronic automatic gear shifting, automatic pedal assist, and advanced safety features, the Sol X delivers long-range performance and effortless riding.

Blix new Sol X is designed for easy riding The Sol X is a comfort eBike with cutting-edge technology

To enhance safety, the Sol X is equipped with a high-visibility lighting system that includes integrated brake lights, turn indicators, high-beam/low-beam front lights, and an adaptive display with auto-adjusted backlighting. It also features an electronic horn with an integrated speaker for added safety in traﬃc. Riders can further personalize their experience through app connectivity and over-the-air updates, allowing them to customize ride settings, monitor performance, and keep their bike up to date with the latest features.

"We innovate to make cycling accessible and enjoyable for everyone. By making our bikes easier to ride and more user-friendly, we're encouraging more people to experience the freedom of cycling," says Blix founder and CEO Pontus Malmberg.

Building on the riding experience of the Sol Eclipse, the Sol X introduces advanced features for easy, user-friendly riding; including a torque sensor for smooth and responsive acceleration, an auto-shift function that optimizes both gear and motor power to match the rider's pedaling. These updates, coupled with a remarkable 70-mile range per charge, ensure the Sol X delivers both ease and exceptional performance.

The new Sol X also boasts an impressive 400 lbs total payload capacity, offering unmatched versatility for a wide range of riders and cargo customizations.

Key Features Overview:

Range: Up to 70 miles (614.4Wh Battery)

Top Speed: Switch between Class 3: 28mph, and Class 2: 20mph

E-System: 3-level pedal assist + Auto mode, throttle, torque sensor

Lighting System: 120 LUX front light with high beam/low beam, rear light with brake light and turn indicator

Motor: Rear hub, 750W continuous output, 70 Nm torque

Other: 8-speed gears with auto mode, hydraulic disc brakes, 20 x 2.4 tires

Connectivity: Connects to the Blix app with over-the-air ﬁrmware updates

Cargo: Modular design with smart mounting points on the front head tube (holds up to 22 lbs) and rear rack with 60 lbs capacity

Colors: Available in Nü Cream, Slate Grey, Seafoam, Sky Blue

Price: $1,899

The Sol X follows the recent launch of the Vika X folding eBike, further expanding the newly introduced X Series. The Sol X and Vika X are both available through select Blix retailers and the Blix website. For full speciﬁcations and more information, visit blixbike.com . Follow @blixbike on Facebook and Instagram.

About Blix

Founded in 2014 and inspired by Swedish heritage, Blix designs user-friendly electric bicycles that blend clean design, smart technology, and practical features. Our diverse range of eBikes—including folding, city, cargo, cruiser, commuter, and all-terrain models—aims to inspire a healthier, more enjoyable lifestyle.

