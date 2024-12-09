Introducing Solana Spanish Villas: Tucson's New Mini-Resort-Style Rentals Now Welcoming Winter Guests

Completely renovated and nestled on 5.7 private acres, this one-of-a-kind property offers short-term rentals and group lodging for up to 40 guests, perfect for retreats, reunions, and winter getaways in East Tucson.

TUCSON, Ariz., Dec. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Tanque Verde Valley is now home to Tucson's newest destination for group getaways: Solana Spanish Villas. Situated on a sprawling 5.7-acre private estate in East Tucson, this historic property has been completely renovated to offer mini-resort-style short-term rentals. Solana is now open to winter visitors, corporate retreats, family reunions, and wellness retreats, providing an unmatched combination of privacy and convenience.

Heated Swimming Pool Solana Spanish Villas Tucson Relaxing Dock at Solana Vacation Rentals Tanque Verde

Local entrepreneurs John and Danielle Jacobs, who have built successful businesses in Tucson for over two decades, invested millions into revitalizing this hidden gem. Solana offers flexible options for guests, including nightly rentals of individual homes or full estate bookings for groups of up to 40 guests.

"Tucson has firmly established itself as a world-class travel destination, and we're thrilled to contribute to its growth," said John Jacobs, Owner of Solana Spanish Villas. "The Tanque Verde Valley offers unparalleled beauty, and Solana is a place where guests can connect, recharge, and experience the best of Tucson."

Ranked 77th globally and 28th in the U.S. on Resonance Consultancy's 2025 World's Best Cities list, Tucson's appeal continues to grow. From its UNESCO City of Gastronomy designation to its third-place air quality ranking, Tucson offers a unique blend of attractions, outdoor adventures, and vibrant culture.

What Makes Solana Spanish Villas Special:

Exclusive Privacy : Groups can rent the entire estate, ensuring a private and serene experience.

: Groups can rent the entire estate, ensuring a private and serene experience. Resort-Style Amenities : Heated pool, pickleball court, basketball court, walking paths, a scenic pond, and open grass areas.

: Heated pool, pickleball court, basketball court, walking paths, a scenic pond, and open grass areas. Perfect for Cyclists : Located near Tucson's iconic cycling routes, including Mt. Lemmon , making it an ideal base for Tour de Tucson participants and cycling groups.

: Located near iconic cycling routes, including , making it an ideal base for Tour de participants and cycling groups. Event-Friendly Spaces : Designed for corporate retreats, reunions, and wellness events with flexible lodging and shared gathering spaces.

: Designed for corporate retreats, reunions, and wellness events with flexible lodging and shared gathering spaces. Authentic Tucson Charm: Situated in the picturesque Tanque Verde Valley, away from the hustle and bustle, with stunning desert views and an authentic Western vibe.

"Our guests consistently leave glowing 5-star reviews," said Danielle Jacobs, Owner. "They love the tranquil setting, beautifully updated accommodations, and amenities that make Solana feel like a true escape."

For more information or to book your stay, visit www.SolanaSpanishVillas.com or call (520) 200-2059.

Media Contact:

John Jacobs

(520) 200-2059

[email protected]

