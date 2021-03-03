Introducing Soleil, the Latest Limited-Edition Collection from Tea Forté Curated with The New York Botanical Garden

"The Soleil Collection is a revitalizing assortment of delicious, abundant blends perfect to celebrate the advent of spring," says Jill Piscopo, Vice President of Product Development and Marketing for Tea Forté. "Soleil is designed to honor the awakening of nature, featuring five organic tea blends in a carefully curated collection which is as beautiful as it is delicious."

Savor the tea ritual with the alluring and modern blends packaged exquisitely in the Soleil Collection:

DARJEELING QUINCE An organic black tea featuring a citrus, quince, and hibiscus blend balance.

CHERRY BLOSSOM A joyous pairing of tart cherries, flowers and organic green tea.

NEW - WILDFLOWER HONEY CITRUS A sweet and delicate organic green tea with notes of honeyed citrus and spring flowers.

NEW - VANILLA ROSE A medium bodied organic white tea highlighted by sweet vanilla and complementary floral notes.

WILD BERRY HIBISCUS An organic herbal berry tea blend brightened by hibiscus and rosehip.

Selections from the Soleil Collection include a Gift Set, featuring a Petite Presentation Box and limited-edition pale yellow Café cup and tea tray (MSRP $49); Presentation Box featuring 20 infusers (MSRP $34); Petite Presentation Box featuring 10 infusers (MSRP $22); 15-serving Single Steeps® Sampler (MSRP $20); and a KATI® Loose Tea Steeping Cup with Stainless Steel Infuser (MSRP $20).

Available March 2021 in select stores and online.

Shop Tea Forté: www.teaforte.com | Follow Tea Forté at @teaforteofficial

ABOUT TEA FORTÉ

The ritual of steeping and sitting down to a perfect cup of tea is as much about finding peace in the experience as it is about the taste. Impeccably sourced, handcrafted teas, signature pyramid infusers and design-driven accessories bring subtle flavors and simple refinement to every cup. With its understated luxuriousness, Tea Forté has become an everyday indulgence of tea connoisseurs in over 35 countries and is served at the world's leading hotels, restaurants, resorts and retailers. Learn more at teaforte.com.

SOURCE Tea Forté

