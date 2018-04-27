Introducing SONTALK; Debut 3-Song EP, Act I, Out Today

NEW YORK, April 27, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- SONTALK – the project of musician Joseph LeMay, releases a debut 3-song EP, ACT I, via Sony Music Masterworks, out today. On ACT I, SONTALK crafts an archetypal narrative told through the journey of many characters and voices that explores the inner workings of the human mind and how the acting, feeling, and living nature of the mind affects our relationships with others and the things that surround us. Stereogum premiered the lead single "I Am A War Machine," describing, "LeMay's tranquil voice, bright, reaching guitars, and thumping instrumentation [as] aiding in a kind of soul-saving atonement." LeMay spoke to Stereogum adding "'I Am A War Machine' is about me admitting what I am and recognizing my faults, but it's also about every person I've ever known in any substantial way. It's about fragility and brokenness. It's about honesty and confession. I think it's about the human condition."
Throughout ACT I, SONTALK continues to explore the duality that exists in all of us by creating an emotional sonic terrain of stream of consciousness songwriting, distorted synth lines, fractured beats, and warped slide guitars. While "I Am A War Machine" invokes a voice on the verge of mental unraveling, the confessional and tender, yet gritty storytelling of "Hosánna (God, Damn My Soul)" shows an existential voice moving towards a solution - getting right with God. Finally, SONTALK shares flashes of fragility on the lonely piano balladry of "Hurt You," which shows a voice communicating our human inability to not hurt those we love.
Act I marks SONTALK's first statement of a brutally honest journey and prayer-like dialogue of what it means to be human. As LeMay notes "For anyone going through a hard time or just getting through life, I'd love to provide the sense that someone else knows what they're feeling and understands their pain. Empathy is vital. I know first hand. There's just something about being human where we really need that to get by".
Listen To SONTALK's Act I:
https://sontalk.lnk.to/ACTIPR
Act I Tracklist:
I Am A War Machine
Hosánna (God, Damn My Soul)
Hurt You
SONTALK Tour Dates:
May 1: Lexington, KY - Cosmic Charlie's^
May 2: Columbus, OH - The Basement^
May 8: Los Angeles, CA - Bootleg Theater*
May 9: San Francisco, CA - Cafe Du Nord*
May 11: Portland, OR - Doug Fir Lounge*
May 12: Seattle, WA - Sunset Tavern*
May 13: Spokane, WA - The Bartlett*
^ with Wilderado
* with Field Report
SONTALK online:
https://sontalkmusic.com/
https://www.instagram.com/sontalkmusic/
http://www.facebook.com/sontalkmusic
https://twitter.com/sontalkmusic
For more information, contact:
Patrick Tilley | Pitch Perfect PR - patrick@pitchperfectpr.com, 414-507-3667
Larissa Slezak | Sony Music Masterworks – Larissa.Slezak@sonymusic.com
Colin Yost | Sony Music Masterworks – Colin.Yost@sonymusic.com
View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/introducing-sontalk-debut-3-song-ep-act-i-out-today-300638217.html
SOURCE Sony Music Masterworks
Share this article