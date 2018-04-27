Introducing SONTALK; Debut 3-Song EP, Act I, Out Today

Throughout ACT I, SONTALK continues to explore the duality that exists in all of us by creating an emotional sonic terrain of stream of consciousness songwriting, distorted synth lines, fractured beats, and warped slide guitars. While "I Am A War Machine" invokes a voice on the verge of mental unraveling, the confessional and tender, yet gritty storytelling of "Hosánna (God, Damn My Soul)" shows an existential voice moving towards a solution - getting right with God. Finally, SONTALK shares flashes of fragility on the lonely piano balladry of "Hurt You," which shows a voice communicating our human inability to not hurt those we love.

Act I marks SONTALK's first statement of a brutally honest journey and prayer-like dialogue of what it means to be human. As LeMay notes "For anyone going through a hard time or just getting through life, I'd love to provide the sense that someone else knows what they're feeling and understands their pain. Empathy is vital. I know first hand. There's just something about being human where we really need that to get by".

Listen To SONTALK's Act I:

https://sontalk.lnk.to/ACTIPR

Act I Tracklist:

I Am A War Machine

Hosánna (God, Damn My Soul)

Hurt You

SONTALK Tour Dates:

May 1: Lexington, KY - Cosmic Charlie's^

May 2: Columbus, OH - The Basement^

May 8: Los Angeles, CA - Bootleg Theater*

May 9: San Francisco, CA - Cafe Du Nord*

May 11: Portland, OR - Doug Fir Lounge*

May 12: Seattle, WA - Sunset Tavern*

May 13: Spokane, WA - The Bartlett*

^ with Wilderado

* with Field Report

SONTALK online:

https://sontalkmusic.com/

https://www.instagram.com/sontalkmusic/

http://www.facebook.com/sontalkmusic

https://twitter.com/sontalkmusic

For more information, contact:

Patrick Tilley | Pitch Perfect PR - patrick@pitchperfectpr.com, 414-507-3667

Larissa Slezak | Sony Music Masterworks – Larissa.Slezak@sonymusic.com

Colin Yost | Sony Music Masterworks – Colin.Yost@sonymusic.com

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/introducing-sontalk-debut-3-song-ep-act-i-out-today-300638217.html

SOURCE Sony Music Masterworks

Related Links

https://sontalkmusic.com

