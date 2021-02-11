Introducing SoWell Health's Weight Biology Kit, The First-Of-Its-Kind At-Home Test Of Your Personal Metabolic Biology, Including Insulin Resistance

Most people who struggle to manage their weight have something on the inside that's impacting their outside. SoWell Health has proven that understanding your metabolic health is a critical first step toward long-term weight loss, a step that's often ignored in traditional weight loss systems and solutions.

The team, led by Dr. Alexandra Sowa , developed this kit to help identify the biological roadblocks that are hindering a patient's metabolism, so they can pursue a weight loss solution that works with their body, not against it. After years of success with her own personal practice and a deep knowledge in the field of weight management and metabolic medicine, this kit is a culmination of Dr. Sowa's expertise—delivered straight to your doorstep.

"At SoWell, we understand that many Americans struggle with finding a weight loss solution that works best for their bodies," says Dr. Alexandra Sowa, Founder of SoWell Health. "At our practice, as much as 90% of our patients ultimately identify an undiagnosed metabolic condition that's impacting their weight. We wanted to find a way to scale our services and make the right kind of care more accessible to a wider range of patients on their wellness journey. Our science-based approach to weight management can help people nationwide eliminate the emotional stress, financial burden, and inconvenience of in-person doctor's visits when trying to lose weight and regain a healthy lifestyle."

The newly created Weight Biology Kit tests for an array of metabolic factors and metabolic conditions that often go unnoticed in traditional medicine and provides educational materials to help consumers nationwide understand their customized results. 90% of patients find at least one metabolic condition impacting their weight, including: Insulin Resistance, Metabolic Syndrome, Unhealthy Cholesterol Levels, Pre-Diabetes or Type II Diabetes, Vitamin B12 Deficiency, Hypothyroidism, and more.

To learn more about SoWell Health and our Weight Biology Kits, visit getsowell.com .

About SoWell Health

SoWell Health's methodology is grounded in scientific research and aims to help people identify the biological roadblocks preventing them from managing their weight. From our start as a brick and mortar medical practice in New York City, SoWell Health transitioned to virtual medicine and scalable, accessible at-home testing to help thousands more patients live healthier lives. With a physician founder who specializes in metabolic medicine and weight loss management, SoWell Health recognizes that understanding one's metabolic health is a critical first step toward a long-term weight loss solution. The newly launched Weight Biology Kit is the first and only at-home kit to test for the biological factors that make it difficult for you to manage your weight so that you can pursue weight loss solutions that work with your body, not against it.

SOURCE SoWell Health

Related Links

https://www.getsowell.com

