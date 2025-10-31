Introducing SPARK: Next Generation IT Support for K-12 School Districts

NEW ALBANY, Ind., Oct. 31, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Five Star Technology Solutions, a trusted partner in K–12 technology services for twenty years, today announced the launch of SPARK —a Support Platform for Assistance, Resolution & Knowledge. This powerful new system is specifically designed for K-12 environments, intelligently partnering a Five Star-designed AI with dedicated, experienced human technicians to deliver immediate, cost-effective, and expert-led technical support.

AI Support Built for K-12 Technology Troubleshooting

Sparky, an AI-powered first responder trained by Five Star's experienced technicians, acts as the user's fastest path to resolution:

Assistance: Sparky quickly gathers details, suggests relevant knowledge articles, and attempts to resolve common issues instantly.

Knowledge: Fueled by Five Star's 20+ years of onsite K-12 IT experience, Sparky automatically creates, categorizes, and prioritizes incoming tickets.

Seamless Hand-off: If human help is required, Sparky seamlessly connects the user with a US-based technician, handing off the full context of the conversation so the user never has to repeat themselves.

Expert-Led Resolution

Five Star's Virtual Support Technicians share one crucial skill: they have real-world experience supporting technology in K-12 schools.

VSTs are available Monday through Friday, 7:00 AM to 4:00 PM. On average, SPARK team members have maintained a 30%-40% remote ticket resolution rate. Even when the issue requires an in-person response, remote technicians meticulously document everything from start to finish for 100% of submitted tickets, allowing the district's onsite team to skip the diagnostic stage and proceed directly to the solution.

"By intelligently fusing AI efficiency with the irreplaceable expertise of our technicians, SPARK ensures that districts can significantly reduce costs on Tier One support while keeping their on-site technology teams focused on strategic projects," states Jason Roseberry, CEO / President of Five Star Technology Solutions. "This platform allows teachers to stay focused on what matters most—student learning."

Why K-12 Schools Need SPARK

To state it plainly, SPARK provides complete Tier 1 support to all educators and staff for roughly half the cost of an onsite technician. The result is less downtime, fewer interruptions, and a greater focus on learning for every teacher.

"One of the greatest joys I experience is helping teachers and students during stressful times, such as state testing or assessments," says Jamie Tennis, Head of SPARK Services. "Deploying a missing app or accessibility feature in real-time, without causing classroom disruptions, has a significant positive impact. There's no waiting in line, and we pride ourselves on engaging with the user as quickly as possible to provide immediate assistance and valuable information for every issue."

For existing clients, SPARK represents the seamless, AI-supercharged evolution of Virtual Help Desk (vHD). Current vHD users will be automatically transitioned to the enhanced SPARK platform, gaining immediate access to advanced AI triage and a host of new features designed for faster, more comprehensive support.

The official launch date for SPARK is January 1, 2026.

Discover the Power of SPARK

Learn More and Request a Demo: Discover how SPARK can revolutionize your school or district's tech support. Learn more at fivestartech.com/spark

