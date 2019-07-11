Introducing Speck Travel: A New Brand That's Packing More Inspiration Into Business Travel

"Speck Travel is in the business of making travel better by designing quality bags that make traveling fun, stress-free, and rewarding," says Rachele Gillmar, Senior Director of Marketing & eCommerce at Speck. "Our aspiration for Speck Travel is to bring together a community of business travelers by inspiring them to embrace every opportunity for rich and memorable experiences while living life on the road. We want to be the spark that encourages them to get out of their hotel rooms while on a business trip and experience all of the amazing things that people love about leisure travel."

Speck Travel launches with a community of seven like-minded business ambassadors including recording artist Kate Voegele, as well as entrepreneurs like Laura Lawson Visconti and Peter Voogd, who are part of the community of bleisure travelers sharing how Speck Travel helps them carry the tools they need to make their bleisure lifestyle a reality. To check out the community of Speck Travelers visit their Instagram @SpeckTravel.

The collection consists of five quality products including a 22-inch Carry-On, 26-inch Upright, 29-inch Upright—available in an Instagrammable Hyacinth Pink, Concrete Grey, Black, and Macaw Blue; and the Business Backpack and Travel Backpack—available in Concrete Grey, Black, and Macaw Blue.

"Right now, the Speck Travel product lineup is comprised of high quality luggage and backpacks designed with the professional traveler in mind, giving them confidence that all their essential gear is protected whether they are on a quick turnaround trip, or thousands of miles away from home—but I think our community comes to life once they nail the big presentation and set off in search of the best hole-in-the-wall restaurant or an eclectic street market where they make lifelong connections" says Robert Hales President of Speck. "With almost 20 years of experience in helping consumers stay mobile and protect what matters most, our next venture is protecting bleisure travelers on the go."

To learn more about Speck Travel and to purchase these new products, visit their website at SpeckTravel.com. To stay up to date and find inspiration for your next trip check out Speck Travel's Instagram @SpeckTravel and hashtags #TakeMorewithYou #SpeckTravel.

About Speck Travel

Inspiring the traveling professional to squeeze every bit of awesome into their trips, Speck Travel is the newest travel brand designed to make travel easier and more fun than it already is. Speck Travel encourages travelers to find the intersect of business and leisure and seize the moment to explore on a layover, an evening off, or a weekend extension. The collection consists of five stylish products including three pieces of luggage comprising of a 22-inch Carry-On, 26-inch Upright, 29-inch Upright—available in Hyacinth Pink, Concrete Grey, Black, and Macaw Blue; and two backpacks comprising of a Business Backpack, and a Travel Backpack— available in Concrete Grey, Black, and Macaw Blue. To purchase new products and learn about the Speck Travel community, please visit SpeckTravel.com and Instagram @SpeckTravel.

