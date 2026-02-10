Introducing Splash: A New, Playful Body Care Line for Kids

From the Makers of Tree Hut and Baby Magic Comes Gentle Formulas That Keep Bath Time Fun

Splash is a new kids' body care brand from the makers of Tree Hut and Baby Magic, developed for kids in the in-between years (four – ten).

Splash fills the gap between baby products and mature body care, offering an easy, age-appropriate option for kids and their families.

The brand launches with a 2-in-1 Shampoo + Body Wash, Bubble Bath with bubble wand, and Body Lotion featuring skin-safe formulas, a playful gummy bear scent, and bright, colorful packaging designed to make bath time feel inviting. The Splash collection is available now on Walmart.com, in Walmart stores on February 9, 2026, and on Amazon this June.

COPPELL, Texas, Feb. 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Bath time just got more enjoyable for children and parents with Splash. From the makers behind America's No. 1 Body Scrub Brand, Tree Hut, and the iconic baby skin care brand, Baby Magic, Splash introduces fun, skin-safe body care created specifically for children. A 2016 report from the Journal of Child and Family Studies highlights how routine childcare activities, such as feeding and bathing, are generally perceived as more demanding and stressful than interactive childcare, such as playing with children. Splash aims to change bathtime from "one more thing to do" to something both kids and parents can look forward to. The new brand launches with a 2-in-1 Shampoo + Body Wash, Bubble Bath, and Body Lotion, all crafted with ingredients parents love for their suitability for growing children, plus fun, colorful packaging and a gummy bear scent that kids will be excited to engage with. The collection is available now on Walmart.com, in Walmart stores on February 9, 2026, and on Amazon this June.

Splash was created in response to the growing need for body care designed for kids who have outgrown baby products but are not yet ready for more mature routines. With both children and parents in mind, the brand pairs dermatologist-tested formulas with kid-friendly experiences that encourage independence and play during daily bathtime routines. A 2013 Pew Research Center study on modern parenthood found that over half of parents with children under the age of 18 find it very or somewhat difficult to balance work and family life. The creators behind Splash understood that challenge and aimed to create a bath and body care line that would be a "win-win" for parents and children, with fun products kids want to play with, meaning one less daily battle for parents.

"Splash was built around a simple idea: turn bath time into a routine to look forward to," said Lindsey Scales, Director of Marketing. "Kids want to have fun, they don't want to get clean, and at this age, they are starting to assert their independence and preferences. We created a line of body care solutions designed for those in-between years from toddler to teen that feel like 'big kid' products, but also with skin-safe ingredients parents can feel good about."

The collection includes:

2-in-1 Shampoo + Body Wash: A gentle, all-in-one formula designed to cleanse hair and skin in one easy step. Made with Aloe Vera, Vitamin E, and Chamomile, this nourishing wash helps leave skin feeling soft and comfortable while keeping bath time simple and stress-free.

Bubble Bath: Bringing extra fun to bath time with a bubbly formula made to cleanse while keeping skin feeling soft. Crafted with Aloe Vera and Vitamin E, it creates a foamy bath experience kids enjoy, complete with a bubble wand for even more hands-on play and imagination in the tub.

Body Lotion: A lightweight, fast-absorbing formula designed to keep kids' skin feeling hydrated and fresh throughout the day. Made with Aloe Vera, Vitamin E, and Jojoba Oil, it helps hydrate without leaving a greasy feel. The easy-to-use hand pump is designed for accessibility and growing independence, making it simple for kids to use on their own and convenient for everyday family routines.

To continue the fun during bath time, Splash is introducing five fun characters that will pop up on their social media accounts, website and more. Sudsy Stella, Learning Lenny, Drippy Dan, Giggling Gabby and Happy Harper join the Splash family in bright colors and with their own quirky personalities to help bring the brand's "fun meets function" world to life.

The collection features skin-nourishing ingredients free of sulfates, phthalates, parabens, gluten, endocrine disruptors, and is hypoallergenic*, vegan, and dermatologist-tested. For more information on Splash, visit https://splashforkids.com/ or follow the brand on Instagram and TikTok.

*Individual skin sensitivities may vary

About Splash

Splash is a kids' body care brand from the makers of Tree Hut and Baby Magic, created to bring fun, approachable body care to the in-between years. Developed with growing kids in mind, Splash offers skin-safe formulas in easy-to-use products designed to fit naturally into everyday life. Made for all skin types, Splash products are dermatologist and pediatrician-tested and thoughtfully formulated to balance care with play. With bright, engaging packaging and kid-friendly experiences, Splash reimagines kids' body care as something that feels enjoyable, accessible, and uniquely made for this age group.

