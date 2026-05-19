Introducing Spry PR: LANC Marketing Strides Ahead with New Brand Identity

New brand combines energy, creativity with foundational elements that make Spry PR a strong agency partner for brands

RICHMOND, Va., May 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- LANC Marketing, LLC (LANC), an award-winning communications agency with a focus on public relations, social media and content, today unveiled a new brand identity, Spry PR. The rebrand marks a significant milestone for the agency, which has built a strong reputation for enhancing brand visibility, credibility and momentum for clients since its inception in 2023.

Spry PR is an award-winning communications agency with a focus on public relations, social media and content, based in Richmond, Va.

"This rebrand is a statement that honors what we've built and communicates where we're headed," said Stephanie Pryor, founder of Spry PR. "The PR and comms industries don't look the same way they did even three years ago. Our new brand is dynamic and aligned with those changes, yet the core values that make us a trusted partner will stay the same."

A Brand That Reflects Where We're Headed

The Spry PR brand embodies the agency's vision, passion and ability to grow with its clients as a premium communications partner. The name itself signifies the qualities that define the agency's work—energetic, agile and creative—and honors the foundational elements that made LANC Marketing successful, even as the agency begins a new chapter.

"Not Your Mother's PR Agency"

Spry PR is not a traditional communications agency. Spry is a trusted partner to brands across industries—including Building and Construction, Manufacturing, E-commerce, AI and Technology—as they seek to increase visibility, credibility and engagement in a tumultuous and competitive business environment. Rather than relying on a rigid PR approach, we stay ahead of the curve and adapt with our clients, their industries and the broader information ecosystem.

Core Values Remain the Same

While the brand is changing, the agency's guiding principles remain at the forefront of everything it does with clients, partners and stakeholders. Spry PR will continue to operate with compassion, integrity, honesty and transparency as it delivers meaningful results for clients.

"The LANC Marketing brand honored our heritage—founded in Lancaster, Pa., the name was quite literally where we came from. Now, with our new home in Richmond, Va., our brand is moving forward, too," said Pryor. "We remain grateful for over three years of growth, learning, big wins, tough lessons, smiles and tears as LANC Marketing, but we're ready to blossom into something fresh and new as Spry PR. This brand signifies where we're going—and we think it's going to be somewhere great."

To learn more about Spry PR, visit the agency's website or follow on LinkedIn.

About Spry PR

Spry PR is an award-winning communications agency with a focus on public relations, social media and content based in Richmond, Va. Founded in 2023 by Stephanie Pryor, a communications expert with 15+ years of experience, Spry PR creates brand momentum and builds visibility, credibility and reputation for clients in Building & Construction, Manufacturing, AI & Technology and Retail & ECommerce. To learn more, visit sprypr.co.

Media Contact

Stephanie Pryor

[email protected]

+1 (717) 340-2270

SOURCE LANC Marketing, LLC