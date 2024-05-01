Introducing St Dalfour's New SuperFruits Line: A Delicious and Nutritious Addition to Your Pantry

MARMANDE, France, May 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- St Dalfour, renowned for its commitment to quality fruit spreads and 100% fruit ingredients, is thrilled to announce the launch of its newest product line, St Dalfour SuperFruits. Incorporating exotic new fruit flavors from around the globe, the SuperFruits line stays true to St Dalfour's traditional French recipe with an added focus on healthful ingredients, from Amazonian fruits like açaí and acerola to Himalayan goji berries and nutrient-dense chia seeds.

St. Dalfour's New SuperFruits Line

As with all of St Dalfour's spreads, each 6oz jar is crafted with care near Bordeaux, with grapes providing the natural sweetener used in the region for generations. This traditional recipe preserves the genuine taste of the fruit itself, without added sugars, preservatives, or artificial flavors. Blending St Dalfour's classic premium fruits and newcomer "super" fruits, the line's four enticing flavors (Blueberry & Açaí, Black Cherry & Acerola, Strawberry & Goji, Apricot & Chia) provide a new take on the time-honored St Dalfour tradition.

According to Toby Amidor, a Registered Dietitian (RD) and Wall Street Journal bestselling author: "Although all fruits are nutritious, St Dalfour has done a superior job creating their superfruits line by combining high antioxidant fruits while providing a superb flavor profile. The antioxidants help protect against cell damage caused by free radicals. The chia also provides alpha-linolenic acid (ALA), an omega-3 fat."

St Dalfour SuperFruits adds natural fruit flavor to a balanced meal without the additives found in traditional jams and jellies. "As an RD and mom of three kids, this new line of St Dalfour fruit spreads will be stocked in my pantry," says Amidor. "I use the fruit spread to spread on toast, mix into my yogurt, or as a topper for whole grain waffles or pancakes. It also adds a natural sweetness to sauces and glazes for chicken, beef, fish, and tofu."

St Dalfour SuperFruits is now available at select retailers, including Whole Foods, Sprouts, and other fine grocers. For more information about St Dalfour SuperFruits and to find a retailer near you, visit https://www.stdalfour.com/

About St Dalfour: St Dalfour has been creating delicious fruit spreads using a traditional French recipe since 1984. With a longstanding commitment to quality and superior taste, St Dalfour uses only the finest ingredients to create fruit spreads loved by customers in more than 80 countries around the world.

