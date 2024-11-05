Introducing Stage-3 Jeep® Audio Kits for Select 2024 and Newer Wrangler Models by Rockford Fosgate®

The Stage-3 kit includes a 12" subwoofer, 6.5" coaxial speakers, 1" tweeters for the front, along with pre-tuned 1000-watt and 800-watt amplifiers. A Digital Signal Processor with a customized Jeep tune optimizes the audio experience, and a bass level controller allows listeners to adjust bass output to their liking.

Each component in the kit is Element Ready™, engineered to resist water, dirt, mud, and UV rays, ensuring rugged durability. The kit's design also complements the factory fit and finish, maintaining the Jeep's original look while boosting its audio capabilities.

Available in January through Rockford Fosgate dealers and at rockfordfosgate.com, the Stage-3 Jeep Audio Kit is built for those ready for high-performance sound on their next adventure.

For further details, visit rockfordfosgate.com.

About Rockford Fosgate

Setting the standard for excellence in the audio industry, Rockford Corporation markets high-performance audio systems under the brand Rockford Fosgate® for the mobile, motorsport, and marine audio aftermarket and OEM market. Headquartered in Tempe, Ariz., Rockford Corporation is a wholly owned subsidiary of Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ: PATK).

SOURCE Rockford Fosgate