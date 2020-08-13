Introducing Stealth 700 Gen 2 And Stealth 600 Gen 2 - The Next Generation Of Turtle Beach's Best-Selling Wireless Gaming Headsets For Xbox One, Xbox Series X, PS4, And PS5

Experience the interactive Multichannel News Release here: https://www.multivu.com/players/English/8726151-turtle-beach-stealth-next-generation-wireless-gaming-headset/

"With our Stealth 700 and 600 Gen 2 wireless gaming headsets, we've delivered a stunning level of high-quality audio, comfort, and features that take these already best-selling products to an even higher level," said Juergen Stark, CEO, Turtle Beach. "We fully expect the Gen 2s to continue as top-performing products in the market, as the Stealth 700 Gen 2 provides the ultimate premium wireless gaming audio experience for $149.95, and the Stealth 600 Gen 2 looks and sounds amazing and delivers everything gamers could ask for at $99.95.

"2020 continues to be a historic year for the gaming industry and the excitement continues as we head into the fall with a variety of AAA game launches and next generation consoles right around the corner, which we believe will also lead to further success for our Stealth 700 and 600 series headsets."

Stealth 700 and 600 Gen 2s were created to continue the legacy of the two best-selling products in their price tiers3, since launching in 2017. The Gen 2 versions once again deliver the perfect combination of advanced and seamless wireless connectivity, precision game audio, ultra-clear chat, unrivaled comfort and build quality, innovative and impressive features, and an accessible price. Full details for Turtle Beach's Stealth 700 Gen 2 and Stealth 600 Gen 2 below:

Stealth 700 Gen 2

The all-new Turtle Beach Stealth 700 Gen 2 features a host of updates including upgraded performance, comfort and styling. Game audio on the Stealth 700 Gen 2 has been tuned and refined to deliver even more detailed and precise sound, giving gamers an even better chance to hear everything and defeat everyone. A larger, high-sensitivity flip-to-mute mic enhances chat clarity and seamlessly conceals into the earcup when muted. New Aerofit™ cooling gel-infused memory foam ear cushions surround upgraded 50mm Nanoclear™ speakers, and a re-designed metal-reinforced headband provides long-lasting durability and comfort. Battery life has been upgraded significantly with a 20-hour lifespan. Gamers can also use Bluetooth® connectivity to connect to the all-new Turtle Beach Audio Hub app to easily customize their audio and program the headset's remappable dial and button, as well as simultaneously listen to music or take mobile calls while gaming. Xbox fans can once again take advantage of Xbox Wireless technology which automatically connects the headset directly to the console, while wireless game and chat on PS4 and PS5 is handled through the included USB transmitter.

Stealth 600 Gen 2

Upgrades to the Stealth 600 Gen 2 also include meticulously refined audio so gamers have an even better chance to hear everything and defeat everyone, as well as a larger high-sensitivity flip-to-mute mic that delivers improved chat clarity and now seamlessly integrates into the headset when muted. The Stealth 600 Gen 2's headband and hinge design have been reinforced for added long-term durability, and soft, glasses friendly ear cushions provide plush comfort while refined 50mm speakers produce high-quality, immersive game sound. A user-friendly audio preset button on the headset allows for easy access to customize audio, and gamers can still count on Turtle Beach's exclusive Superhuman Hearing® for an audio advantage on the battlefield. Finally, connectivity on Xbox is still easy as ever, using Xbox Wireless technology so gamers can connect to their Xbox with the push of a button, while wireless game and chat on PS4 and PS5 is handled through the included USB transmitter.

For more information on the Turtle Beach's all new Stealth 700 Gen 2 and Stealth 600 Gen 2 wireless gaming headsets for Xbox One, Xbox Series X, PS4, and PS5, as well as the latest Turtle Beach products and accessories, visit www.turtlebeach.com and be sure to follow Turtle Beach on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

About Turtle Beach Corporation

Turtle Beach Corporation (corp.turtlebeach.com) is one of the world's leading gaming audio and accessory providers. The Turtle Beach brand (www.turtlebeach.com) is known for pioneering first-to-market features and patented innovations in high-quality, comfort-driven headsets for all levels of gamer, making it a fan-favorite brand and the market leader in console gaming audio for the last decade. Turtle Beach's ROCCAT brand (www.roccat.org) combines detail-loving German innovation with a genuine passion for designing the best PC gaming products. Under the ROCCAT brand, Turtle Beach creates award-winning keyboards, mice, headsets, mousepads, and other PC accessories. Turtle Beach's shares are traded on the Nasdaq Exchange under the symbol: HEAR.

Cautionary Note on Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes forward-looking information and statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws. Except for historical information contained in this release, statements in this release may constitute forward-looking statements regarding assumptions, projections, expectations, targets, intentions or beliefs about future events. Statements containing the words "may", "could", "would", "should", "believe", "expect", "anticipate", "plan", "estimate", "target", "project", "intend" and similar expressions constitute forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement. Forward-looking statements are based on management's current belief, as well as assumptions made by, and information currently available to, management.

While the Company believes that its expectations are based upon reasonable assumptions, there can be no assurances that its goals and strategy will be realized. Numerous factors, including risks and uncertainties, may affect actual results and may cause results to differ materially from those expressed in forward-looking statements made by the Company or on its behalf. Some of these factors include, but are not limited to, risks related to the Company's liquidity, the substantial uncertainties inherent in the acceptance of existing and future products, the difficulty of commercializing and protecting new technology, the impact of competitive products and pricing, general business and economic conditions, risks associated with the expansion of our business including the implementation of any businesses we acquire, our indebtedness, the outcome of our HyperSound strategic review process and other factors discussed in our public filings, including the risk factors included in the Company's most recent Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q, the Company's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K, and the Company's other periodic reports. Except as required by applicable law, including the securities laws of the United States and the rules and regulations of the Securities and Exchange Commission, the Company is under no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement after the date of this release whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise.

All trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

1Source: The NPD Group/Retail Tracking Service/Video Games/Dollars/US and Canada/CY 2018, CY 2019, & Jan – June 2020

2Sony has indicated that PS4™ headsets will work with PS5™. Turtle Beach anticipates the Company's Stealth 700 Gen 2 and Stealth 600 Gen 2 wireless gaming headsets will be compatible with the upcoming system and will confirm once testing is complete.

3Source: The NPD Group/Retail Tracking Service/Video Games/Dollars/US and Canada/CY 2018, CY 2019, & Jan – June 2020

SOURCE Turtle Beach