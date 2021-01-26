Introducing Stealth's New Fanless Waterproof Mini PC

TORONTO, Jan. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Stealth (a Sparton company), a leader in the industrial computer, displays and peripherals market, has released the new model WPC-905, a high performance rugged Waterproof PC computer that is completely sealed, surviving liquids, chemicals, dust and dirt intrusion and meeting IP67 environmental specifications.

Fanless by design, this durable environmentally sealed small form factor PC features powerful 8th Generation Intel® Celeron® and Core™ Processors, solid state drives (SSD) with optional onboard RAID configurations and a wide ranging 9 - 48VDC power input making it a perfect fit for mobile and transportation based applications.

The WPC-905 is RoHS, CE & FCC, EN50121-3-2, EN50155 certified and also incorporates TPM 2.0 (Trusted Platform Module) to provide increased hardware security.

"Stealth strives to support the market with high performance rugged solutions that operate in harsh environments, we continue to develop product offerings with design features that benefit our customers and their requirements." stated Louis Houde, Business Unit Director of Stealth.

This waterproof computer designed for use in a multitude of applications including: Audio/Video Recording, Embedded Control, Digital Signs, Interactive Kiosks, IoT, Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT), Marine, Transportation/Rail, Healthcare, Thin-Clients, and Human/Machine Interface (HMI).

These systems are compatible with Microsoft Windows 10, Server 2019, Linux and can be custom configured to meet the exact needs of the OEM or end user. Systems come standard with a 2 Year Warranty that can be extended to 3 years total. Basic configurations of the WPC-905 Waterproof Mini PC start at $3,195.00 USD and is now shipping.

WPC-905 Product Features

Waterproof / Water Resistant, Dust Proof & Sealed to IP67 specifications

Powerful 8th Generation Intel ® Celeron ® and Core ™ Processors

Celeron and Core Processors Up to 32GB of Memory

DC Input, Wide Range 9 - 48VDC

Solid State Hard Drives (SSD) with optional RAID configurations

Small Form Factor design

Windows 10 Professional, Windows 10 IoT, Server 2019, and Linux compatible

TPM 2.0 (Trusted Platform Module), providing increased hardware security

VESA & Wall Mounting

RoHS, CE & FCC, EN50121-3-2, EN50155 certified

About Stealth

Founded in 1990 Stealth, is a leading manufacturer of specialized Computers and Peripherals. The company is ISO 9001 registered and continually develops innovative products designed to meet the exact needs of their clients. For three decades Stealth has provided thousands of proven reliable product solutions that have assisted clients with a myriad of applications. Our impressive customer base includes a wide range of customers from single man operations to Fortune 500 companies, Military installations and Governments worldwide. Stealth's website may be accessed at www.stealth.com

About Sparton Corporation

Sparton is a provider of engineered products for the defense industry. With decades of experience, the Company designs, develops, and produces proprietary products for domestic and foreign defense as well as commercial needs. Sparton's range of engineered products spans everything from sonobuoys to inertial systems to ruggedized displays and rugged computers. Sparton's Web site may be accessed at www.sparton.com.

