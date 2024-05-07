Introducing Stonestreet Kentucky Straight Bourbon 'Founder's Edition'

BARDSTOWN, Ky., May 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading US family-owned wine company Jackson Family Wines is thrilled to announce the launch of its first spirit, Stonestreet Kentucky Straight Bourbon 'Founder's Edition.' The inaugural bourbon was born out of the family's success in horse racing. In 2005, the Jackson family established Stonestreet Farms in Kentucky, intending to make their mark in top-level thoroughbred racing, which became a reality when winning three consecutive American Horses of the Year: Curlin (2007, 2008) and Rachel Alexandra (2009). Stonestreet, the bourbon's emblematic name, is company founder Jess Jackson's middle name which has been passed down through generations and graces their horse farm, estate vineyards, and now, their foray into the bourbon category.

Christopher Stonestreet Jackson, co-proprietor of Jackson Family Wines and founder of the project, is the bourbon's master blender. "My family's passion for excellence underpins everything we do. From racing our first thoroughbred in 2005 to the release of our inaugural bourbon, we will never stop pursuing what is possible while respecting those who have ventured before us," says Jackson.

Handcrafted in small batches and bottled at 94 proof, the high-wheat mash bill bourbon is aged for a minimum of 5 years to create a distinctively smooth profile; only 131 barrels were produced. The nose boasts aromas of toasted caramel with sweet corn and a touch of lemon oil, while the palate has a rounded approach with a silky texture, and flavors of baked peach, vanilla and toffee. Best served neat, over ice or as a wonderful addition to a classic cocktail.

Stonestreet Founder's Edition Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whiskey is available in Kentucky and most major markets across the United States, with a suggested retail price of $60 per 750ml bottle. For more, visit: https://www.stonestreetwhiskey.com/

