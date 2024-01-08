Introducing Striior Insurance Solutions

Intact Insurance Specialty Solutions

08 Jan, 2024, 09:00 ET

Highland Insurance Solutions rebrands; Kaileigh Bowe appointed President

PLYMOUTH, Minn., Jan. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --  Intact Insurance Specialty Solutions, the marketing brand for Intact Financial Corporation's (TSX: IFC) U.S. insurance company subsidiaries, is pleased to introduce a new brand name for its E&S builders risk segment - Striior Insurance Solutions. Previously operating as Highland Insurance Solutions, this change reflects the strong foundation the business was built upon, the expertise of the team and the ambitious goals of the group.

The company also announced the appointment of Kaileigh Bowe as President of Striior Insurance Solutions. Bowe, formerly Executive Vice President, succeeds Rick Girden, who served as President for more than eight years and will transition into the role of Executive Consultant for the company moving forward.

"I am honored to be appointed President at such an exciting time," said Kaileigh Bowe, President, Striior. "I want to thank Rick for his many years of guidance and leadership, which led us to this moment. Although there is a transition of roles, the balance and dedication of the team remain the same, now operating with a name that more clearly recognizes who we are and what we do."

"Rooted in the Latin word to build and construct, Striior reflects the strength of our products and services as well as the reliability and integrity brokers and customers associate with our team. We are very proud to move forward as Striior," Bowe said.  

Striior operates as a managing general agent and is a subsidiary of Intact Insurance Group USA LLC (Intact).

Kevin Gallagher, Senior Vice President, MGAs, Intact added, "We thank Rick for his leadership these many years. His expertise and direction have led Striior to this important milestone and we are pleased to support their unique opportunity to reintroduce themselves under a banner that reflects their core business. Kaileigh and the Striior team share the customer-driven mindset and dedication to outperformance which is a hallmark of Intact, and we look forward to their continued success as Striior."

Striior Insurance Solutions specializes in builder's risk insurance in the U.S. with a focus on middle-market wood frame business of the construction market. The team, which is based in the greater Chicago area, collaborates exclusively with domestic wholesalers to deliver a fully customizable product suite to the market. For more information on Striior's products, services, and team, visit striior.com.

About Intact Insurance Specialty Solutions: Throughout the United States, Intact Insurance Specialty Solutions' underwriting companies offer a broad range of specialty insurance products through independent agencies, regional and national brokers, wholesalers and managing general agencies. Each business is managed by an experienced team of specialty insurance professionals focused on a specific customer group or industry segment, and providing distinct products and tailored coverages and services. Targeted solutions include group accident and health; commercial and contract surety; entertainment; environmental; excess property; financial institutions; financial services; inland marine; management liability; ocean marine; technology; and tuition refund. For further information about U.S. products and services visit: intactspecialty.com.

Intact Insurance Specialty Solutions is the marketing brand for the insurance company subsidiaries of Intact Insurance Group USA LLC, a member of Intact Financial Corporation (TSX: IFC), the largest provider of property and casualty insurance in Canada, a leading provider of global specialty insurance, and, with RSA, a leader in the U.K. and Ireland. The insurance company subsidiaries of Intact Insurance Group USA LLC include Atlantic Specialty Insurance Company, a New York insurer, Homeland Insurance Company of New York, a New York insurer, Homeland Insurance Company of Delaware, a Delaware insurer, OBI America Insurance Company, a Pennsylvania insurer, OBI National Insurance Company, a Pennsylvania insurer, and The Guarantee Company of North America USA, a Michigan insurer. Each of these insurers maintains its principal place of business at 605 Highway 169 N, Plymouth, MN 55441, except The Guarantee Company of North America USA, which is located at One Towne Square, Southfield, MI 48076. For information about Intact Financial Corporation, visit: intactfc.com

