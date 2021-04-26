Introducing: StrollerCoaster: A Parenting Podcast - Created By Munchkin

"As the most loved baby company in the world, Munchkin knows that parenting is one wild ride. A podcast is a natural extension of our lifestyle brand," says Chief Brand Officer, Diana Barnes (DB). "We are offering a resource where parents will feel seen and understood with relatable, humorous, and inspiring content. Our goal is that listeners will walk away learning something funny, smart, or helpful about parenting that they've never heard before."

StrollerCoaster strikes an equal balance of entertainment and information. The first season is hosted by writer, comedian, Rhodes Scholar, mother of two kids and three-time, Emmy-winning journalist Faith Salie (CBS Sunday Morning, NPR's Wait Wait… Don't Tell Me!). Each week, listeners can expect to hear different perspectives, candid parenting confessions and unbelievably hilarious conversations with special guests and experts, all while celebrating the perfectly imperfect journey of parenthood. From cursing in front of your kids to advice on how to thoughtfully educate your child to embrace cultural differences, the purpose of this podcast is to create a safe and inclusive place where parents can be informed, honest and embraced in a like-minded community.

StrollerCoaster's first two episodes launched today, with new episodes released weekly. Available on Apple Podcasts, Spotify and all other podcast-listening platforms, the first season of StrollerCoaster will feature 14 episodes including six StrollerCoaster StoryTime episodes.

For more information about Munchkin's StrollerCoaster: A Parenting Podcast, please visit www.strollercoaster.com. Join Munchkin for the wild ride of parenting—tune in, subscribe and share your thoughts on StrollerCoaster by emailing [email protected].

About Munchkin

Based in Southern California, Munchkin, Inc. has been providing parents with innovative products for 30 years. A global leader in children's feeding & care products, Munchkin has 286 patents to-date and has earned more than 180 product awards in the past several years alone. Munchkin products are sold in more than 45 countries around the world. Munchkin is on a mission to be the most loved baby lifestyle brand in the world.

SOURCE Munchkin, Inc.