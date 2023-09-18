Introducing Subconscious Therapy: A Revolutionary Alternative to Traditional Talk Therapy

PORTLAND, Ore., Sept. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- In a groundbreaking leap forward in the field of mental health and personal development, Krishna Avalon introduces Subconscious Therapy, an innovative approach that offers a powerful alternative to traditional talk therapy. Traditional talk therapy has long been the go-to method for addressing mental and emotional challenges. However, many therapists recognize that not everyone benefits from this approach. And traditional talk therapy can leave many patients still feeling stuck, triggered, anxious, angry, or avoidant. With Subconscious Therapy, individuals now have access to a transformative modality that engages the subconscious mind for profound healing and growth. Unlike traditional talk therapy, which relies on conscious conversation, Subconscious Therapy delves into the deep layers of the mind, where beliefs, behaviors, and memories are intricately woven. By working with the subconscious, individuals can uncover and address underlying issues that may not be readily accessible through conscious thought alone. "Subconscious Therapy represents a paradigm shift in the way we approach mental and emotional well-being," says Krishna, Founder and practitioner of Krishna Avalon Wellness. "I believe that true healing occurs when we tap into the subconscious mind, where patterns and beliefs are formed. My method allows individuals to experience profound shifts and breakthroughs that might have eluded them with traditional talk therapy." The core principle of Subconscious Therapy lies in its ability to access and reprogram deep-seated beliefs and behaviors. Through techniques such as PSYCH-K, Internal Family Systems (IFS), breathwork, and somatic practices/meditations that connect mind and body, individuals can address issues such as anxiety, trauma, self-esteem, self-worth, and even phobias at their root.

A unique approach to therapy, founded in science & intuition. In my practice, I bridge neuroscience, nature, ancient medicine & intuition to explore a deeper clarity and connection to yourself and the world around you. Krishna is a subconscious therapist, licensed acupuncturist, PSYCH-K facilitator, and breathwork guide, who has led over 26k patients and clients to their health and wellness goals for the last 20 years.

Key benefits of Subconscious Therapy include:

Efficiency: Subconscious Therapy often produces quicker results compared to traditional talk therapy, as it targets the subconscious mind directly. Holistic Healing: By addressing the subconscious, individuals can experience holistic healing that encompasses mind, body, and spirit. Lasting Change: Reprogramming subconscious patterns leads to lasting behavioral changes and a deeper sense of connection. Customized Approach: Subconscious Therapy can be tailored to each individual's unique needs, ensuring a personalized healing journey.

Krishna offers a vast skill set of highly trained and certified modalities that help guide her patients safely and easily into the subconscious part of the mind to gently and quickly create change. She brings a wealth of experience and expertise to the table, ensuring that clients receive the highest quality care. As the world of mental health continues to evolve, Krishna remains committed to serving her community and empowering individuals to overcome challenges and lead more fulfilling lives. Subconscious Therapy is now available to those seeking an alternative approach to traditional talk therapy. For more information about Subconscious Therapy and Krishna's approach, please visit https://www.krishnaavalon.com . Learn about this unique, creative, and innovative approach to mental health and personal development. Krishna empowers individuals to achieve profound healing and growth through Subconscious Therapy.

