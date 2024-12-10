Introducing SubCulture™, Once-Daily Targeted Probiotics for Bloat, Mood and Women's Health

New line includes clinically studied, foundational strains for digestion, regularity and immune health

VENICE, Fla., Dec. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Enzymedica® , a leader in natural digestive health and wellness, recently launched a new line of probiotics aimed to help bodies thrive, inside and out.^

"Your gut is home to not only your digestion, but also much of your immune and nervous systems," said Julia Craven, Enzymedica's vice president of education. "Our new probiotics offer a cultural awakening for your microbiome. Each one starts with seven clinically studied strains for foundational microbiome support. Then we blended in additional probiotics and postbiotics, to help you feel your best."

Enzymedica launches SubCulture, a new line of probiotics.

SubCulture™ formulas target bloat, mood, women's health (including urinary and vaginal health), digestion, regularity and immune support.^

"The benefits of probiotics are well-documented, and they reach far beyond the gut," said Craven. "These formulas help you 'cover your bases.'"

SubCulture™ for Bloat delivers a blend of clinically studied probiotics to help reduce occasional gas and bloating, with foundational strains to promote digestion, regularity and immune health.^ Each delayed-release capsule also includes strains specifically chosen for this bloat-busting formula: Bacillus subtilis BS50, Bacillus coagulans, Lactobacillus acidophilus DDS-1 and Bacillus subtilis DE111®.^

SubCulture™ for Mood blends probiotics and post-biotics clinically studied to support mental stress and improve the quality and depth of sleep, with L-Theanine and additional foundational probiotic strains.^ It includes ingredients specifically chosen for this feel-good formula: probiotics, plus the clinically studied post-biotic Lactobacillus gasseri CP2305, help mental stress and improve the quality and depth of sleep.^ L-Theanine is an amino acid shown to help promote happiness and relaxation and reduce stress.^

SubCulture™ for Women includes clinically studied probiotic strains for women's urinary and vaginal health, bolstered with foundational probiotics.^ With ingredients specifically chosen to support women's health, including extensively studied strains featured in several clinical trials: Lactobacillus rhamnosus GR-1™, Lactobacillus reuteri RC-14™, Saccharomyces boulardii and Bacillus subtilis DE111.^

"We're known for our natural digestive health and well-being formulas, and SubCulture™ helps us focus on gut health in a new, profound way," said Craven. "Since they're a once-daily formula, this is a healthy habit that doesn't take a lot of time or energy."

Each SubCulture® is $44.99 for 30 delayed-release capsules. To learn more about or purchase Enzymedica products, visit https://enzymedica.com/ .

About Enzymedica

Since 1998, Enzymedica has helped make great health easier for everyone. A leader in natural digestive health and wellness, they formulate clean, effective products made without compromise using high-quality, scientifically validated ingredients. In addition to Digest Gold®, America's #1 selling digestive enzyme formula, Enzymedica's extensive range includes innovative supplements for digestive health, occasional heartburn, metabolic balance, immune health and more.^ The independently owned company is based in Venice, Florida.

^These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any disease.

