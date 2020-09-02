Introducing Sugarbreak: The First All Natural Solution For Sugar Reduction and Healthy Blood Sugar Management

The brand has been crowned by medical professionals including Dr. Tom Hildebrandt, Chief of the Division of Eating & Weight Disorders (Center of Excellence) at Mount Sinai, Dr. Robert Graham, MD, MPH, ABOIM, FACP and Co-Founder of FRESH Med, and Dr. Priscilla Pemu, MD, who assists diabetics in marginalized communities through her work at the Morehouse School of Medicine. The brand has an even larger, robust medical network, which includes Carlyn Rosenblum, RD; and Molly Carmel, LCSW-R and Founder of The Beacon Program.

"The current solutions on the market are disparate, favor pharmaceutical intervention, and require substantial and sustainable will-power to maintain major life changes," said Dr. Hildebrandt. "Sugarbreak's natural ingredients offer an accessible alternative for a wide range of patients to help reduce sugar intake and manage their blood sugar as part of their overall therapy plan."

The brand was founded by veteran entrepreneurs including CEO Scarlett Leung (Trellis Health), Adam Lowry (Ripple Foods & Method Products), Kyle Heller (VMG Creative) and Luke Raymond (VMG Creative), who are leveraging their decades of experience in building category-shaping businesses to provide an all natural, comprehensive solution for consumers that allows them to achieve balance and not feel deprived of the joys in life.

The debut line features three innovative products including:

Resist

A pack of 20 dissolvable strips that immediately block the taste of sugar in all foods, thanks to the help of Gymnemic acid, peppermint, and brown seaweed, while giving consumers minty fresh breath. The strips are plant-based, all natural and spearmint flavored. In addition to blocking the taste of sugar for up to an hour, Resist curbs sugar cravings immediately and disrupts the mind's reward mechanism.

Stabilize

A dietary supplement formulated with scientifically-proven ingredients, made up of vegan and allergen-free capsules that block the absorption of sugars and carbs, due to key ingredients like White Mulberry Leaf, Chromium Picolinate, and Banana Leaf Extract, reducing post-meal blood sugar spikes and crashes. Each Stabilize pill contains 400mg of herbs and minerals. In ingredient studies, the post-meal blood sugar spike is reduced up to 42%.

Reduce

A dietary supplement made up of vegan and allergen-free capsules that are formulated with ingredients scientifically-proven to promote healthy blood sugar and A1c levels when used as part of a healthy diet and lifestyle This can be attributed to key ingredients: Gymnema Sylvestre, Fenugreek Seed Extract, Banana Leaf Extract and Green Tea. Each Reduce pill contains 1000mg of herbs.

"One in three Americans are diabetic or pre-diabetic and it cost our U.S. Healthcare system $327B in 2017 to treat diabetes-related diseases alone1," said Scarlett Leung, Co-Founder and CEO of Sugarbreak. "We wanted to create a plant-based, natural solution that helps consumers to manage their blood sugar as part of their overall healthy lifestyle, without completely altering their daily lives or costing them an arm and a leg."

Sugarbreak's first three products are available for purchase at Sugarbreak.com for $11.99-$38.99 per product. Sugarbreak has plans to expand beyond its current offerings in early 2021.

For more information, visit Sugarbreak.com and follow along on Instagram at @takeasugarbreak and Facebook at facebook.com/takeasugarbreak .

About Sugarbreak

Sugarbreak is the first-ever, all natural, complete solution for the reduction of sugar consumption and healthy blood sugar management. The comprehensive system offers proprietary formulations of scientifically-proven, all natural herbal ingredients backed by over 20 ingredient clinical studies. Sugarbreak's three introductory products, Resist, Stabilize, and Reduce, were created by harnessing the power of plants and nature, with no known side effects based on usage to date. Sugarbreak is a Public Benefit Corporation and was created to help people reduce their sugar consumption and maintain healthy blood sugar as part of a healthy lifestyle. Sugarbreak is supported by notable medical professionals including Dr. Tom Hildebrandt, Chief of the Division of Eating & Weight Disorders (Center of Excellence) at Mount Sinai, Dr. Robert Graham, MD, MPH, ABOIM, FACP and Co-Founder of FRESH Med, and Dr. Priscilla Pemu, MD, who assists diabetics in marginalized communities through her work at Morehouse School of Medicine. Sugarbreak products are available now for purchase on Sugarbreak.com , and you can follow along on Instagram at @takeasugarbreak and Facebook at facebook.com/takeasugarbreak .

__________________________ 1 American Diabetes Association. (2018, March). Economic Costs of Diabetes in the U.S. in 2017. Retrieved from https://www.diabetes.org/resources/statistics/statistics-about-diabetes .

Media Contact

Maddie Erdossy

[email protected]

SOURCE Sugarbreak

Related Links

http://www.sugarbreak.com/

