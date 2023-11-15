Introducing Sunbrella® ReMade™, a Line of Sustainable Bespoke Home Goods Made from Upcycled Sunbrella Fabrics

News provided by

Sunbrella

15 Nov, 2023, 10:11 ET

Introduction is latest action in brand's longstanding industry-leading commitment to protecting the planet and reducing waste

BURLINGTON, N.C., Nov. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Sunbrella® announced the launch of Sunbrella ReMade, a new offering of thoughtfully designed bespoke home goods made from upcycled Sunbrella fabrics. The artisanal offering ranges from tabletop accessories to tote bags, wall hangings and more. These products deliver the performance, durability and cleanability of Sunbrella while reducing waste and upcycling materials into the brand's first circular finished product offering.

Continue Reading
Credit: Sunbrella
Credit: Sunbrella
Credit: Sunbrella
Credit: Sunbrella

"While we have long prioritized sustainable practices, Sunbrella ReMade represents a new extension of our commitment to sustainability as we look to further connect our design team's expertise to the circular economy," said Allen Gant III, general manager of lifestyle products at Sunbrella. "Finished home goods made from repurposed industry-leading performance fabrics were missing in the marketplace and we're glad to give consumers another option where performance, sustainability and elevated design can coexist without compromise."  

Sunbrella ReMade goods utilize excess fabrics from the brand's design and manufacturing process, including sample sets, design trials, short rolls and other sources. The fabric is upcycled into thoughtfully designed one-of-a-kind coasters, placemats, table runners, aprons, tote bags and wall hangings that can double as picnic blankets. 

The line was developed in partnership with sustainability leader ReCircled based on several important factors, including its ability to embrace complexity and produce bespoke products. ReCircled's high-quality craftsmanship was a natural fit for Sunbrella. Like all Sunbrella fabrics, each unique product features the brand's proprietary Color to the Core™ technology, ensuring each fiber of every yarn is saturated to the core with UV-stable pigments for beauty that's weather- and stain-resistant.

Sunbrella ReMade is the latest step in the brand's longstanding commitment to sustainability, including the Recycle My Sunbrella program that provides manufacturing partners and consumers with an alternative outlet for disposal, recycling more than 1 million pounds of fabric that otherwise would have ended up in a landfill. The brand, in conjunction with parent company Glen Raven, is on track to be 100% powered by certified renewable electricity by 2025 and carbon neutral for Scope 1 and 2 emissions by 2030. 

As a line of one-of-a-kind products, each Sunbrella ReMade item will be available for purchase on remade.sunbrella.com so consumers are able to see the beautiful design, fabrics and colors of each unique piece they are bringing into their home. New pieces will be added frequently. To learn more and to shop the current offering, please visit remade.sunbrella.com.  

About Sunbrella
Sunbrella has revolutionized the way the world thinks about how fabrics look, feel and perform. Luxuriously soft and exceptionally beautiful, Sunbrella fabrics and products integrate style with legendary performance qualities: proven durability, fade resistance, easy care and bleach cleanability. Led by a global design team, premium Sunbrella fabric gives consumers, designers and architects the materials they need to create the extraordinary in marine, shade, indoor furnishings, outdoor furnishings, window treatments, commercial and contract applications. 

Introduced in 1961, Sunbrella fabrics are designed for outdoor living, indoor living, marine and commercial spaces and are manufactured and marketed by Glen Raven, Inc., a 140+-year-old family-owned company based in North Carolina with operations worldwide. For more information about Sunbrella, including inspiration, fabric collections and where to buy, visit sunbrella.com and follow Sunbrella on Facebook, Instagram, Pinterest and X (Twitter) at @Sunbrella. 

Contact:
[email protected] 
Emma Mazour
(612) 375-8532

SOURCE Sunbrella

Also from this source

Sunbrella Introduces Custom Window Coverings for Residential Interiors

Sunbrella Introduces Custom Window Coverings for Residential Interiors

Sunbrella today announced its first brand-owned custom window treatment offering. Featuring the durability and fade-proof qualities of Sunbrella in...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Household, Consumer & Cosmetics

Image1

Textiles

Image1

Retail

Image1

Household Products

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.