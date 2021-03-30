Introducing Surevested: A Life Insurance Agency Powered by Artificial Intelligence

NEW YORK, March 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Life insurance is the greatest gift you can give your family, and today, Survested, a new life insurance agency, is launching to make the process simple, honest, and completely transparent. Powered by artificial intelligence, Surevested's powerful technology matches consumer data with thousands of policies from top-tier life insurance companies. By making this complex shopping experience fast and easy, Surevested can help consumers find the best policy for their needs and budget, all in one place.

While the insurance industry is predominantly run by men, Surevested is a female-founded and operated agency, led by New York native Jessica Lepore. Pairing industry expertise with an entrepreneurial millennial mindset, Jessica is bringing the future of life insurance into the hands of everyday consumers with Surevested.

"We developed Surevested with the goal of creating a streamlined process of finding the ideal life insurance policy," says Jessica Lepore, Founder of Surevested. "The ongoing pandemic has proven the importance of protecting our family. Being insured can provide peace of mind, financial security for the future, and reassurance that the people you love most will be taken care of. It's never too early to invest in your future."

With decades of traditional brokerage experience, the team at Survested has learned through its clients how to improve the life insurance purchasing experience. Nobody likes pushy salespeople, long processing times, or shady quote practices. Consumers want honesty and transparency, especially when comparing options for a decision as important as life insurance. To turn this feedback into a reality, the agency partnered with technologists to build a new marketplace that works in minutes to match consumer personal data with thousands of policies.

Surevested works with several top carriers, not just one, and offers both term and permanent life policies. The platform allows consumers to apply to multiple carriers through a single application that displays comparative rates and projections in one user-friendly place. While exploring different policies, Surevested's clients can see the insurance company's credit rating (which indicates their financial strength and stability) right along with the coverage and term length for all quotes provided. The comprehensive technology pulls enough data to omit the need for a medical exam 90% of the time, even from a carrier that would otherwise require it. This full process demonstrates Surevested's goal of being completely transparent while simplifying the policy buying process for all.

Surevested is currently available in five states including New York, New Jersey, Connecticut, Massachusetts, and Pennsylvania, with expansion continuing throughout 2021. To learn more about Surevested, visit surevested.com and follow us on Instagram ( @surevested ).

About Surevested

Surevested is an artificial intelligence-powered life insurance agency. Our powerful technology matches consumer data with thousands of policies from top-tier life insurance companies. By making this complex comparison shopping fast and easy, we help you find the best policy for your needs and budget. The Surevested team has been in the insurance industry for decades, and customer service has always been our top priority. By combining expertise and our ability to connect with clients, we're making the life insurance process simple, honest, and completely transparent.

SOURCE Surevested

Related Links

https://surevested.com/

