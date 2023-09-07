Introducing SURF Extension: The Cost-Saving Browser Security Solution for Any Platform

TEL AVIV, Israel, Sept. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- SURF Security, the Zero-Trust Secure Enterprise Browser provider, announces SURF Extension. This browser extension solution redefines how companies approach security without compromising productivity. By streamlining workflows and offering potential cost reductions of up to 90%, SURF Extension stands as a game-changing force in the cybersecurity landscape.

With security threats rising, companies face the constant challenge of safeguarding their data. Ensuring security should actively enhance productivity rather than hinder it. SURF Extension provides a seamless way to strike this balance. This solution can be integrated into any platform within seconds, allowing users to continue their daily tasks without disruption.

SURF's Extension instills confidence in users, enabling them to embrace AI tools like ChatGPT without the fear of data leaks. Whether navigating the web or using third-party applications, SURF is a robust shield against cyber threats, including zero-day attacks, malware, phishing, and more.

SURF's Zero-Trust approach focuses on the browser, the most-used user application. It represents a timely shift from conventional VDI/RBI/DLP/CASB/EDR/SSE solutions, offering a transformative technology, SURF enables secure access to corporate resources from any location, accommodating managed and unmanaged devices.

Key Features

Seamless integration: it takes seconds to integrate, ensuring workflows remain uninterrupted.

it takes seconds to integrate, ensuring workflows remain uninterrupted. Streamlined Efficiency and Productivity Boost: While security remains paramount, SURF enhances productivity without hindrance. Users can use the browser seamlessly while the security teams gain visibility, control, and real-time threat prevention.

While security remains paramount, SURF enhances productivity without hindrance. Users can use the browser seamlessly while the security teams gain visibility, control, and real-time threat prevention. Organizational-grade secure web browsing: With advanced features like URL filtering, data leakage protection, anti-phishing, account hijacking prevention, and AI-driven algorithms, including the Abnormal Behavior Report, businesses can fortify their defense against web-based threats.

With advanced features like URL filtering, data leakage protection, anti-phishing, account hijacking prevention, and AI-driven algorithms, including the Abnormal Behavior Report, businesses can fortify their defense against web-based threats. Enabling secure usage and integration with AI tools: Ensuring that AI tools, such as ChatGPT, can be used without risking the exposure of sensitive data.

"The future looks brighter with dynamic companies like SURF Security. As a CISO, I need to know my security team is in control in real-time; SURF provides them with the visibility and anomaly activity detection they need on any platform, device, or browser. For us, it is game-changing," says Jason Ozin, CISO, PIB Group Insurance.

"I, as a CISO, envisioned a company deeply attuned to our customers' needs. This vision materialized as SURF Extension, a response to industry demands and insights from security experts. This seamless integration equips our clients to balance productivity and security effortlessly. SURF's Extension guarantees uninterrupted business, regardless of the device or browser," says Moty Jacob, CEO of SURF Security.

SURF Extension enables organizations to operate seamlessly on any device by consolidating security and productivity into a single dashboard. The company's vision is to reduce human-related risks, empower security teams, and save time and costs.

To explore more about SURF Extension, www.surf.security .

SURF Security was founded in 2021 by Moty Jacob and Ziv Yankowitz. The company raised funding from 11.2 Capital, Mango Capital, Okta Ventures, and more.

SOURCE SURF