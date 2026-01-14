Introducing SWAN Beauty: The Smart Mirror Where Beauty Meets Brilliance

Blending modern aesthetics, professional-grade lighting, ultra-high-resolution imaging, and intelligent beauty technology, the SWAN Beauty Mirror sets the stage for the future of beauty – offering a curated platform for artistry, discovery and connection. Designed to simplify, organize, and elevate, the SWAN Beauty ecosystem transforms the beauty routine into an interactive ritual through five core experience pillars:

AI Skin Analyzer: The AI Skin Analyzer reveals your complexion's story with a dermatologist-backed scan that scores and tracks 7 key skin concerns (wrinkles, pigmentation, texture, oiliness, redness, acne, and UV spots), then generates a personalized skin health score. Progress is recorded over time, providing visual insight and confidence in your skincare journey.

Personalized Routine Builder: The Personalized Routine Builder transforms daily skincare into an interactive, step-by-step ritual on the Mirror, guiding users through the core stages: cleanse, treat, moisturize, and protect. With the option to manually enter products or select from smart recommendations, it helps users stay consistent, engaged, and on track.

SmARt Makeup Artist: Real-time recognition and dynamic overlays adapt to each user's unique face shape to support precise makeup application. Developed alongside renowned celebrity makeup artists, the feature brings step-by-step, expert-led artistry directly into the home, giving users access to application guidance traditionally reserved for the red carpet, alongside supporting product recommendations. SWAN Beauty has partnered with celebrity makeup artists Carolina Gonzalez, Allan Avendano, and Fiona Stiles to share their signature techniques and exclusive looks, with additional creators to join the platform as it expands.

Exclusive Marketplace: The SWAN Beauty Mirror blends luxury retail with intelligent personalization. Its curated marketplace features an elevated edit of prestige brands, including those from retail partner Cos Bar's portfolio – Sisley Paris, Augustinus Bader, Dr. Barbara Sturm, 111SKIN, Chantecaille, La Prairie, Charlotte Tilbury, Parfum de Marly, and Initio – among others. Blending professional insight with modern technology, the Mirror shares personalized recommendations through AI precision and pro-level insight to find the best products based on your skin data, unique features, and preferences. Checkout directly within the Mirror.

Social Community: The SWAN Social community offers a personalized feed of tutorials, product recommendations, and authentic content tailored to your beauty preferences, facial features, and skin data. Share your own looks, connect with creators and fellow beauty lovers, and explore an interactive platform built just for you. Whether you're browsing for inspiration or sharing your daily routine from your Mirror or mobile app, the SWAN community makes discovering, learning, and self-expression effortless — and fun.

An advanced beauty intelligence platform, SWAN Labs, unifies the AI Skin Analyzer, Personalized Routine Builder and SmARt Makeup Artist features to create a seamless, guided journey across skincare and makeup. Built on human expertise, SWAN Labs continually refines its results to ensure every analysis is rooted in real clinical knowledge. To ensure accuracy, SWAN Labs have been trained in collaboration with industry experts, including Dr. Michelle Legacy, Dr. Tyler Savage of Legacy Dermatology Group and SWAN Beauty's celebrity makeup artist partners.

Sleek and elegant, the SWAN Beauty Mirror elevates both your vanity and your confidence – bringing professional expertise and innovation into every reflection. The SWAN Mobile App extends the Mirror's power, allowing users to watch, create, and share social content while discovering and purchasing products that sync seamlessly with your Mirror. With SWAN on the go, the full social community and marketplace experience is always at your fingertips.

"I've always had a lifelong love of beauty that combined with a real desire for guidance, connection, and ritual within my everyday routine. I wanted to create a Mirror that could truly see me," stated SWAN Co-founder and CEO, Colby Mitchell. "SWAN is not just a device, it is an invitation into a more elevated way of experiencing beauty; a platform for transformation, a guide in self-discovery, and a means of reflection. It was important to me to develop an offering that could truly empower every beauty lover – from beginner to expert – to step into the luxury of knowledge and the confidence of self-expression."

The SWAN Beauty Mirror will retail for $795 and be sold at swanbeauty.com starting January 14, 2026, and in-stores at select Cos Bar locations in 2026. As part of SWAN's partnership with Cos Bar and the integration of the retailer's portfolio of brands into the SWAN Marketplace, Cos Bar will debut dedicated SWAN Bar installations in select locations starting in Q1 2026, including stores in Aspen, Dallas, California, and New Jersey.

An accompanying SWAN Membership ($9.95/month or $94/year) unlocks exclusive tutorials, pro content, and advanced AI + AR features designed to deepen your experience over time. With a 15.6" Full HD Samsung OLED touchscreen, adjustable LED light surround, 4K camera, and integrated speakers and microphone, the device provides an intuitive and elevated beauty experience suited for both daily routines and creative expression. Crafted with an aluminum body and stainless-steel hinges, the Mirror is available in Black or White, designed to complement any vanity or personal space.

