Introducing SwyftComply, Indusface's Game Changing Solution for Rapid Security Compliance within 72 Hours

Businesses can now autonomously protect open vulnerabilities on the AppTrana WAAP to get a clean report and meet compliance obligations

DALLAS, Feb. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Indusface, an award-winning, fast-growing, institutionally-funded Application Security SaaS company has announced the release of SwyftComply, a game-changing solution that will enable security leaders to provide a clean, zero-vulnerability report for compliance within 72 hours.

Developers are increasingly adopting the agile methodology and incorporating Free and Open-source Software (FOSS). This leads to more open vulnerabilities, many of which cannot be protected on time as the patch is not readily available. According to studies by Indusface, 31% of critical and high vulnerabilities remained open even after 180 days.

In this scenario, providing a clean report during security audits is a major source of stress for security teams worldwide. SwyftComply will help them shrink the windows of vulnerability from 180+ days to 3 days.

Speaking about this, Ashish Tandon, Founder & CEO, Indusface said, "From day zero, AppTrana was built with the sole objective of giving our customers 100% transparency on application protection. We were the first Web Application & API Protection (WAAP) provider to integrate the DAST scanner and provide pen testing just to give our customers a single pane of glass view on open vulnerabilities vs. protection status on the WAAP. So far, our customers could request protection against each vulnerability separately. With this launch, we'll protect all their open vulnerabilities on AppTrana within 72 hours and give them a clean report for compliance."

Rajesh Dalal, Senior Manager, Information Security, HDFC Ergo added, "A clean report with zero open vulnerabilities is mandatory for regulatory compliance. That said, patching open vulnerabilities is increasingly difficult as developers tend to use third-party and open-source components where the patches are not readily available. The zero-vulnerability report capability is exciting. It will be a game-changer for security compliance. We have had a preview of the autonomous patching service on AppTrana and are looking forward to the full release."

"The protection provided by AppTrana WAAP has significantly reduced vulnerability windows on our applications. Indusface's commitment to zero false positives has enabled us to patch vulnerabilities at scale on the WAAP at Titan. This new capability to obtain a zero-vulnerability clean report in days will be a game-changer, particularly for PCI compliance", said Kanchan Roy, Manager – Systems, Titan.

Salient features of SwyftComply include:

Inbuilt DAST scanner to continuously detect vulnerabilities including zero days.

Autonomous patching to protect against all open vulnerabilities on the AppTrana WAAP platform.

A clean, zero-vulnerability report that could be downloaded on the portal within 72 hours.

For more information on how SwyftComply works, visit the Indusface website here.

About AppTrana

AppTrana is a fully managed cloud WAAP that bundles WAF, DDoS mitigation, Bot protection, API security, asset and API discovery, and VAPT in a single unified platform. AppTrana has been rated as a global customer choice in the Gartner Peer Insights Cloud WAAP report two years in a row and mentioned in their recently released market guide for cloud WAAP.

About Indusface:

Indusface is a leading application security SaaS company that secures critical Web, Mobile, and API applications of 5000+ global customers using its award-winning fully managed platform that integrates web application scanner, web application firewall, DDoS & BOT Mitigation, CDN, and threat intelligence engine. Indusface, is the only vendor to receive 100% customer recommendation rating three years in a row and is a global customer choice in the Gartner Peer Insights™ Web Application and API Protection (WAAP) Report 2023.

