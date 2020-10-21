Introducing Symbiome, the Future of Clean, Microbiome Skincare

All products are formulated using supercharged ingredients sourced from the Amazon that are intentionally selected for their naturally occurring vitamins, nutrients and beneficial compounds. The launch skincare collection contains a total of only 18 ingredients across seven products, providing minimalist formulations with maximum efficacy.

The brand has developed two proprietary formulation methods, that deliver optimized benefits to the skin, while remaining as sustainable or close to natural processes as possible.

Postbiomic™ Fermentation: A special blend of ancestral, native microbes are used to unlock and optimize the bioavailability of valuable postbiotic nutrients and enzymes in the oils, increase absorption into the skin and ensure shelf stability.

BioIntact™ Emulsion: To preserve the potency and rich biological integrity of natural ingredients, the cold process is used to create a supercharged cream with only three ingredients. By completely eliminating heat, this process does not degrade the active compounds and has a lower carbon footprint than conventional methods. The use of a special blend of lactobacilli delivers a host of nutrients, exosomes, enzymes and peptides, allowing the cream to be naturally self-stabilizing and self-preserving.

"Our advances in the science of the microbiome means that the intricate connections with the natural world that once were the source of our resilience and health can be restored. Symbiome is the first skincare brand to build a blueprint of ancestral health and formulate a collection of products empowered by intact biological ingredients from the rainforest," said Larry Weiss, Founder and Chief Scientific and Product Officer.

"Today's skincare customer is looking for a minimal-yet-effective regimen that has the rigorous scientific research to drive performance while offering a luxurious experience. We are excited to be entering the market with a truly differentiated product line that has health and simplicity at its core," said Vicki Levine, Chief Executive Officer.

The current skincare range includes seven products; The Renewal Daily Cleanser, The Reset Clarifying Cleanser, The One Restorative Cream and four Postbiomic™ Oils including Rebalance001, Recharge002, Rewind003 and Respond004, formulated for a variety of skin types. Current product offerings retail from $45.00 to $125.00 at symbiome.com.

About Symbiome

Symbiome is the first science-based skincare brand to create a collection of BioIntact™ products that nourish the skin microbiome and restore what our skin has lost in the modern world. Combining groundbreaking science, proprietary formulations, and proven Amazonian ingredients, the brand's launch offering will include seven clean, organic, sustainable, and traceable products — each with less than ten ingredients.

