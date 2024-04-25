Introducing TacView Plus Portable Mission Display: The Next Evolution in Mission-Critical Technology

The Army Aviation Mission Solutions Summit

AURORA, Colo., April 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ - CMC Electronics, a leader in innovative mission-critical solutions, is proud to announce the launch of TacView Plus, the latest advancement in our renowned TacView product line. Building upon the success of TacView, TacView Plus represents a significant leap forward in capabilities, offering enhanced performance, expanded storage, and next-generation cybersecurity features.

The introduction of Real-Time Information in the Cockpit (RTIC) system, with TacView Plus serving as an integral component of the system, enables aircrews to utilize airspace more effectively while ensuring crew safety by providing instant access to critical information such as precise location, threats, and receiver positions (CNW Group/CMC Electronics)

Designed to meet the demanding needs of modern airborne operations, TacView Plus delivers unparalleled functionality and reliability. With increased storage capacity, upgraded CPU, and expanded memory, TacView Plus empowers users with greater processing power, ensuring swift access to critical information in even the most challenging environments.

Key features of TacView Plus include:

Upgraded CPU performance, powered by the 11th generation Intel Core™ i5-1145GRE Processor, featuring 4 performance cores ranging from 1.5 to 4.10 GHz, enabling seamless multitasking and efficient execution of mission-critical applications

Expanded memory capacity to accommodate complex operations and data-intensive tasks, ensuring optimal performance in demanding environments

SSD Storage capacity of up to 2x960 GB (minimum 480 GB), allowing for seamless handling of extensive data requirements

Compliant with MIL- STD-461 and RTCA DO-160 standards

and RTCA DO-160 standards Advanced cybersecurity protection mechanisms to safeguard sensitive information against evolving threats, ensuring the integrity and confidentiality of critical data

TacView Plus is not just a product; it's a mission enabler. Its avionics-grade, portable smart display provides real-time situational and tactical awareness, ensuring quick access to vital information for mission success. The introduction of Real-Time Information in the Cockpit (RTIC) system, with TacView Plus serving as an integral component of the system, enables aircrews to utilize airspace more effectively while ensuring crew safety by providing instant access to critical information such as precise location, threats, and receiver positions. From mission planning to in-flight operations, TacView Plus streamlines cockpit operations, offering superior performance in any scenario.

"As we deliver our first TacView Plus portable mission displays, we are reminded of CMC Electronics' steadfast commitment to innovation and future-readiness. With over 120 years of innovation behind us, CMC Electronics continues to design products tailored to the specific needs of the end-user, ensuring they are future market-ready. TacView Plus exemplifies this dedication by incorporating cutting-edge technology to meet the evolving demands of modern airborne operations," said Daniel Germain, Business Unit Director - Displays and Sensors at CMC Electronics

CMC Electronics (cmcelectronics.ca) has achieved an international reputation for innovation and excellence in the design and manufacture of innovative cockpit systems integration, avionics, display solutions and high-performance microelectronics for the military and commercial aviation markets. Based in Montreal, Canada, the company also has facilities in the USA serving its customers worldwide.

SOURCE CMC Electronics