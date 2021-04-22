Introducing TalkTogether™ for Audio Weaver: Clear Human-to-Human Communication, Seamlessly Integrated into any Design

SANTA CLARA, Calif., April 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- DSP Concepts, whose Audio Weaver platform powers more than 50M devices for many of the world's best consumer and automotive brands, today announced the launch of TalkTogether: the company's first highly scalable and fully-integrated solution focused on human-to-human communications. Offering natural, full-duplex voice seamlessly deployed into Audio Weaver designs, TalkTogether removes the complexity and risk inherent in the design, development and deployment of voice communication products. Like TalkTo™, DSP Concepts' innovative audio front end solution, TalkTogether brings the same design flexibility and crystal clear audio to human-to-human communication; only available through the Audio Weaver framework.

"Whether you're designing a smart exercise machine that lets people talk to their friends, or a sound bar that delivers clear, long-range voice for Zoom meetings and Xbox gaming sessions, the power and value of voice has never been more evident," said Chin Beckmann, CEO of DSP Concepts. "Unfortunately, product makers are often reliant on black-box third party voice solutions to deliver high quality experiences. With TalkTogether, we remove that risk and complexity, open the black box so designers can customize every part of their design, and allow them to quickly bring their innovations to market."

The flexibility of TalkTogether allows for rapid integration with any personal, gaming, work, or public communications device. From being on-the-go with a bluetooth puck speaker to taking a meeting in the boardroom, TalkTogether can address near field to far field voice calls in the new hybrid global workplace. TalkTogether is also ACM certified, removing yet another common barrier for bringing voice designs to market. Other industry standard conferencing platform certifications will be announced in the next several months. Combine TalkTo with TalkTogether to enable voice commands, like setting the volume or ending the call, while on the call.

TalkTogether is also one part of a larger audio processing suite that contains PlayPack™ playback processing and TalkTo. Primary components that make up TalkTogether include microphone arrays, direction of arrival (DoA), beamforming, VAD, noise reduction, de-reverb, AEC, residual echo cancellation, Tx and Rx AGCs and reduction of external noises such as keyboard clicks.

"The core mission of Audio Weaver has always been to give product makers a trusted framework that simplifies and accelerates every step of the audio design process so that engineers can focus on innovation, and TalkTogether is a natural extension of that mission," said Paul Beckmann, CTO of DSP Concepts. "We have over 500 optimized processing modules in Audio Weaver, and each of them can take weeks or months of work off a designer's plate. Sometimes a challenge is so complex or a category is so large that it demands an even more sophisticated design like TalkTo or TalkTogether, and it's not an overstatement to say that these solutions can save years spent on designing, debugging, tuning, and certifying their product."

"The market opportunity for voice is growing rapidly, propelled by enhancements in the underlying technologies. Shipments of voice-enabled products are forecast to reach 3.0 billion devices annually by 2024, contributing towards an installed base exceeding 7.8 billion globally," said Simon Forrest, Principal Technology Analyst at Futuresource Consulting. "Product designers are now harnessing opportunity to further refine their voice solutions, utilising the dual advantages of edge-based AI and audio processing technologies integrated directly into silicon chips. We expect this to give rise to domain-specific voice assistants and improve the capabilities of 'voice first' interfaces, as the market matures further. DSP Concepts assembles the essential voice components into a flexible, low-code framework; this removes a lot of the barriers and risk that come from mixing and matching third-party solutions."

With TalkTogether, Audio Weaver provides designers with a wide range of audio capabilities, flexible enough to deploy designs for different vertical applications featuring:

Natural, full duplex calls on device and through OTT applications such as Microsoft Teams or Zoom

Superior noise suppression for indoor/outdoor environments including wind noise reduction, double talk, music playback and device noise cancellation

Multi-mic configurations combined with fixed or adaptive beamformer with SCNR for directional voice pickup

Speaker tracking and automatic gain matching for reliable speech quality from across the room

Full suite of loudspeaker processing algorithms that can be tuned jointly with TalkTogether.

Alexa Calling, Messaging and Announcements (ACM) certified

"The accelerated development time we achieved by building on Audio Weaver has been crucial to Milo's success, but just as important is its unique position as an 'all-in-one' solution for audio development," said Dr. Peter Celinski, CEO and Founder of Milo. "Bringing TalkTogether to Audio Weaver is very valuable, and the fact they've opened it up so developers can customize the module for their application's precise needs is a true game changer. We would not choose to build on any other platform."

For more information and to start building on Audio Weaver today please visit dspconcepts.com , and to learn more about TalkTogether visit dspconcepts.com/talktogether .

About DSP Concepts

DSP Concepts, creator of the Audio Weaver platform powering over 50M of the world's best devices and the leading supplier to top brands in automotive and consumer products, including Tesla, GoPro, and Porsche with a low-code / no-code solution to voice UI integration and introduced a new emerging standard for embedded audio processing. DSP Concepts is the only comprehensive, end-to-end solution that addresses the current challenges across industries working to innovate with audio and voice today, while working with semiconductor and intellectual property developers including NXP, Qualcomm, STMicroelectronics, and ARM to create more solutions tailored to a wider range of development challenges. Its headquarters are located in Santa Clara, California with additional offices in Boston, Stuttgart, Detroit, Tokyo, Taiwan, Korea, and France.

