Introducing Talons: The Designer Nail Brand Reinventing Men's Grooming

NEW YORK, Sept. 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Meet Talons, the world's first line of designer nails engineered for men. Founded by Sasha Dash (Co-founder & CEO) and Maria Gil (Co-founder & CMO), Talons reimagines a grooming category that has long excluded men — with nails that are wider, flatter, shorter, reusable, and built to last.

Shop Talons

What began as an act of radical self-expression at Burning Man is now set to disrupt the grooming industry, creating a new space for men to express their style with confidence. Whether selecting your fit for the night, turning heads at a festival, or elevating everyday style, Talons are about modern masculinity redefined.

Why Talons is a Game-Changer in Men's Grooming:

Engineered Fit: Proportions designed specifically for men's hands.

Proportions designed specifically for men's hands. High-Design Finish: Matte, metallic, and statement looks that complete any outfit.

Matte, metallic, and statement looks that complete any outfit. Durable & Reusable: 2–5 days of wear, multiple uses, quick on/off.

2–5 days of wear, multiple uses, quick on/off. All-Inclusive Kit: Pre-applied adhesives, clippers, and extra adhesives— in a sleek sustainable case.

"We're not just selling nails — we're opening the conversation about men's style and self-expression," said Dash. "Talons are about confidence on your own terms."

Talons launches on September 30, 2025 with a debut product drop available exclusively at www.shoptalons.com .

Follow the movement at @shoptalons . High-res images, founder interviews, and product samples are available upon request.

Media Contact:

Kat Fleischman

[email protected]

3054909511

dotellpublicity.com

SOURCE Talons