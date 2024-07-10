Tano emerges as a leader in the high-performance, all-natural skincare market with innovative efficacious products.

AUSTIN, Texas, July 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Tano is proud to announce the launch of its revolutionary line of high-end natural skincare products, poised to disrupt the $6.3 billion U.S. high-end skincare market. With a foundation in cutting-edge science and the potency of nature, Tano introduces formulations centered around its unique banana sap extract, setting a new standard for skincare efficacy and innovation.

At the heart of Tano's product line is the balbisiana extract, a powerful botanical ingredient derived from banana sap that has been demonstrated through extensive research and development to enhance collagen production by 324%, making it four times more effective than traditional retinol1. This remarkable extract contributes to the reduction of fine lines and wrinkles, may help smooth uneven skin tone, and has shown promise in treating eczema and hormonal acne. Tano's proprietary, patent-pending formulations offer a unique blend of natural efficacy and scientific innovation, delivering clinically proven results.

Introducing Tano Skincare: Revolutionizing High-End Skincare with Groundbreaking Banana Sap Extract Formulations Post this

"Consumer demand for effective, natural skincare solutions is higher than ever and Tano is strategically positioned to meet this demand," said Sean Finney, founder of Tano. "Our banana sap extract-based skincare portfolio provides a natural alternative that matches or exceeds the efficacy of synthetic options."

Tano was named the 2023 Grand Champion in the prestigious Texas Venture Labs Investment Competition for their novel hero ingredient and proven efficacy. In addition to TVLIC, Tano has earned finalist positions in multiple startup competitions. While Tano is focused initially on the skincare market, there are several opportunities for portfolio expansion, including clinical wound care.

Tano invites strategic partners and investors who share the vision of harnessing nature's power to create superior skincare solutions to join the journey. By combining natural efficacy with clinical-grade results, Tano is uniquely positioned to capture a significant share of the rapidly expanding high-end skincare market.

With its groundbreaking botanical ingredients, scientifically validated formulations, and mission-driven ethos, Tano is set to redefine the standards for achieving healthy, youthful, and radiant skin.

About Tano

Tano is at the forefront of high-performance, all-natural skincare innovation with its revolutionary banana sap extract-based formulations. Positioned to disrupt the high-end skincare market, Tano combines the potency of nature with cutting-edge science to establish itself as a leader in the skincare industry. A Service-Disabled Veteran Owned Small Business (SDVOSB), Tano is committed to clean, natural products and proudly participates in 1% For The Planet to support environmental causes. Follow on social media: Instagram @tanoskincare or Facebook.

1Study commissioned by Tano Skincare 2024. Testing performed by 3rd party labs

For Investor Inquires:

Sean Finney

CEO, Founder

[email protected]

281-221-5980

For Media Inquiries:

Sarah Williams

Digital Dream Team

[email protected]

919-995-5388

SOURCE Tano Skincare