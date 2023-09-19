Introducing Tavo: The Modern Pet Protection Brand from the Makers of Nuna

Tavo launches the Maeve™ Pet Protection System that includes the carrier and vehicle base for an all-in-one safe travel solution for your pets. The 3-in-1 Pet Protection System includes a carrier, vehicle base and stroller frame for expanded travel needs outside of your vehicle. Customers can also purchase the stroller frame separately which features a compact fold for free hands and easy storage.

"At Nuna, we understand the bond between families and their pets. They are more than just pets; they are members of the family who deserve the same level of safety we provide for our children. Our journey in revolutionizing pet safety has equipped us with the expertise to create value, innovation, quality and trust. We are excited to extend these principles to our pets with Tavo," said Brad Bickley, Global President at Nuna Baby.

"We believe pets are members of the family. Nuna has dedicated years to pioneering innovation in child safety, and now, we're excited to extend that commitment to our four-legged companions with Tavo," said Austin Hodges, Global Chief Marketing Officer at Nuna Baby. "Our goal for providing the best in safety and comfort knows no bounds, whether it's for your little one or pets."

Starting at $700 and available in five luxe fashions for the carrier, including Onyx, Fawn, Merle, Sable and Brindle, and coordinating options for the strollers, accented with vegan leather details in black, cognac and chocolate. Tavo embodies a commitment to timeless style, purposeful product innovation and unwavering dedication to safety. We benchmark the performance of our system against the latest United Nations ECE child restraint standard. Tavo's pet protection products all undergo rigorous testing at dynamic testing facilities to provide enhanced protection for pets and help shield vehicle occupants.

Key features of the Tavo Travel System (3-in-1 System includes Carrier + Base + Stroller):

Maeve™ Pet Protection System S Flex Handle

Approximate Weight: 7.8 lbs

Carries up to 20 lbs

3-in-1 System: $1,000

Carrier + Base: $700

Maeve™ Pet Protection System M Flex Handle

Approximate Weight: 10.8 lbs

Carries up to 25 lbs

3-in-1 System: $1,100

Carrier + Base: $800

Maeve™ Pet Protection System M Rigid Handle

Approximate Weight: 11.8 lbs

Carries up to 30 lbs

3-in1 System: $1,100

Carrier + Base: $800

Maeve™ Base

Approximate Weight: 12.5 lbs

Compatible with all sizes of Maeve™carrier

Price: $195

Roscoe™ Stroller

Approximate Weight: 14.5 lbs

Compatible with all sizes of Maeve™carrier

Price: $400

Tavo offers more than just a pet travel system; it's a statement to the well-being of beloved pets. Tavo invites pet lovers to join the journey towards safer, more stylish, and more enjoyable travel experiences for pets and their people.

Pre-orders begin on Sunday, October 15, with plans to launch additional pet protection travel gear in the near future. For more information, click here for the press kit and visit https://tavopets.com/ .

ABOUT NUNA

Nuna, the global brand with Dutch roots, has been focusing on creating smart, helpful and bold baby gear since 2007. First-hand experiences in parenthood show that practicality and beauty is the perfect balance when it comes to Nuna's clever solutions that span across car seat, stroller, and in-home categories. Inspired by the clean lines and ingenuity of Dutch design, the collection is as easy, safe, and as flexible as new parents need it to be. With thoughtful design put into every detail, Nuna designs around your life. Find out more at https://www.nuna.eu/usa/ .

ABOUT TAVO

Tavo is a revolutionary pet protection brand from the makers of Nuna Baby, created to redefine pet travel with a perfect blend of safety, style and innovation. With premium materials, timeless aesthetics, and rigorous safety testing, Tavo provides pets and their people with perfect travel experiences. Whether you're on a daily outing or an extended journey, Tavo ensures your pet travels safely anywhere. To learn more about Tavo, visit https://tavopets.com/ .

SOURCE Tavo

