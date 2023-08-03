Introducing Tchotchke - Elevate Your Home with Design Forward Jewish objects

NEW YORK, Aug. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- We are thrilled to announce the launch of Tchotchke, the premier destination for contemporary Judaica that caters to design sensitive audiences.

Tchotchke objects are imagined with a nod to tradition, along with buckets of whimsy and beauty, for those of us Jews who think Judaica can be an expression of ourselves and the spaces we inhabit. After years of struggling to find Judaica objects that represent our personalities and modern tastes, Tchotchke began as design forward, handcrafted artifacts, produced by passionate artisans around the globe. Tchotchke exists to support the many of us who are looking for ways to connect with our culture, embrace the traditions of our people, and grow our families in Jewish homes.

Say goodbye to cheap trinkets that only come out eight nights per year - say hello to #BetterJewishThings.

tchotch•ke
noun INFORMAL
1. YIDDISH
a small inexpensive, showy object that is decorative rather than strictly functional; a trinket.
"a mug, healing crystals, a few picture frames, and a dozen or so other tchotchkes adorn his desk"
/ˈCHäCHkə/

Supporting Artisans and Sustainable Practices

Tchotchke products are produced in small batches by passionate artisans and craftspeople from around the world. Every product we sell is handmade, revealing the beauty of its materials - no two products are exactly the same. We think they're all perfectly imperfect. Furthermore, our dedication to sustainability means that every purchase contributes to eco-friendly practices, reflecting the Jewish values of tikkun olam (repairing the world) and responsibility for future generations.

Discover Unique Judaica Treasures

Product highlights include:
Blum Mezuzah, $148
Pill Mezuzah (Ceramic), $64
Pill Mezuzah (Aluminum), $124
Cone Kiddush Cup, $148
Bubble Kiddush Cup, $118
Donut Candlestick Holders, $88
Mushroom Candlestick Holders, $168

Website: www.shoptchotchke.com

For media inquiries, please contact:
Katelyn Glass
Founder
Email: [email protected]        
Phone: 516-754-6551

Follow us on social media:
Instagram: @shalomtchotchke

