Introducing Tea Forté Wellbeing Collection

Rooted in a gentle approach to holistic health, Wellbeing is a collection of organic green teas and herbal tisanes crafted to support a balanced approach to wellness. Each thoughtfully designed blend features ingredients known to support wellness benefits. Wellbeing promotes a peaceful state of mind, glowing complexion, enlivened spirit, fortified defense system and purified sense of lightness and balance. The assortment of teas deliver a variety of antioxidant, antibacterial and anti-inflammatory properties in a delicious flavor experience. Indulge your senses and raise a cup in good health.

"The Wellbeing Collection from Tea Forté is a beautiful ritual that pampers your senses from the inside out to provide purity, balance and tranquility," says Jill Piscopo, VP of Marketing and Product Development. "Inspired by the elegance and holistic knowledge of fine luxury spas, the Collection encourages time to pause, linger, and enjoy the ultimate sense of wellbeing."

The Wellbeing Collection's assortment of organic teas include:

NEW - Defense A defense-strengthening Green Tea featuring echinacea, ginger and elderberry.

NEW - Invigorate An energizing, full-bodied Green Tea with beetroot, ginger, ginseng and matcha powder.

NEW - Purify A mellow yet juicy citrus-forward Herbal Tea with purifying mate and dandelion root.

NEW - Radiance A fruit-forward, complexion-friendly Herbal Tea with rosemary and citrus.

NEW - Serenity A calming mint Herbal Tea with hints of lavender, lemony nettle and juniper berry.

Selections from the Wellbeing Collection include a Presentation Box featuring 20 infusers (MSRP $34); a Petite Presentation Box featuring 10 infusers (MSRP $22); a 15-serving Single Steeps® Sampler (MSRP $20); a Defense Loose Leaf Tea Canister (MSRP $18), an Invigorate Loose Leaf Tea Canister (MSRP $18); a Purify Loose Leaf Tea Canister (MSRP $18), a Radiance Loose Leaf Tea Canister (MSRP $18), a Serenity Loose Leaf Tea Canister (MSRP $18) and a KATI® Loose Tea Steeping Cup with Stainless Steel Infuser (MSRP $20).

Available January 2021 in select stores and online.

About Tea Forté

The ritual of steeping and sitting down to a perfect cup of tea is as much about finding peace in the experience as it is about the taste. Impeccably sourced, handcrafted teas, signature pyramid infusers and design-driven accessories bring subtle flavors and simple refinement to every cup. With its understated luxuriousness, Tea Forté has become an everyday indulgence of tea connoisseurs in over 35 countries and is served at the world's leading hotels, restaurants, resorts and retailers. Learn more at teaforte.com.

