INTRODUCING TEQUILA DON JULIO ALMA MIEL, A UNIQUELY BLENDED EXPRESSION THAT REDEFINES LUXURY WITH EXCEPTIONAL INNOVATION

Mexican Singer-Songwriter Christian Nodal collaborates with the brand to launch the lusciously smooth offering crafted as an homage to the heart and soul of tequila

NEW YORK, Jan. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Continuing Don Julio González's legacy of living Por Amor to uphold an unparalleled devotion to craft and product, Tequila Don Julio introduces Tequila Don Julio Alma Miel, an exceptional liquid inspired by the agave honey that comes from the heart of the 100% Blue Weber Agave. This unique blend of Blanco tequila distilled with oven-roasted agave honey and Añejo tequila that has been aged for at least 14 months and finished in Crémant du Limoux wine casks from the Limoux region of France, results in a lusciously smooth liquid with honeyed aromas that brings out the heart and soul of each moment.

Introducing Alma Miel: a blend of Añejo and Blanco tequila distilled with oven roasted agave honey

"Our love for the craft is what keeps Tequila Don Julio at the forefront of luxury tequila and a force when it comes to sharing some of the most exceptional expressions with the world," says Christina Choi, Senior Vice President of Tequila at Diageo North America. "With the launch of Tequila Don Julio Alma Miel, we hope to inspire tequila lovers who are exploring new innovations as we pay tribute to the spirit of Mexico through the agave plant."

Tequila Don Julio Alma Miel holds a rich flavor profile resulting from the addition of oven-roasted agave honey during the distillation of the Blanco tequila. This enhances the sensorial profile of the liquid increasing the roasted agave notes that have always been a signature part of Tequila Don Julio's portfolio of luxury offerings. Once blended with Añejo tequila that has been aged for at least 14 months and finished in Crémant du Limoux wine casks from the Limoux region of France, the combination creates a liquid that holds sweet notes of agave honey, spiced orchard fruit, creamy caramel, and rich roasted agave. Beautifully packaged in a sleek, tall bottle inspired by the colors of the Blue Weber Agave, Tequila Don Julio Alma Miel is best enjoyed on the rocks garnished with an orange rind or neat.

To help bring to life the soul at the core of the product, Mexican singer-songwriter, Christian Nodal joins the brand in celebrating the launch of Tequila Don Julio Alma Miel through the lens of Modern Mexico. The contemporary artist has revolutionized regional Mexican music with his 'Mariacheño' sound that blends traditional Mexican Mariachi and Norteño genres, bringing the new age of Mexican music to a global stage. Nodal shares how he lives Por Amor in the brand's new creative film launching in early February and will help curate a national dinner series that blends Tequila Don Julio Alma Miel with a fusion of Mexican rhythms and sounds, and delicious food that will tantalize the taste buds, to create sensorial and meaningful experiences through Tequila Don Julio's new award-winning visual world Por Amor. Follow @DonJulioTequila on Instagram to stay up to date on the details.

"As a musician, I am always looking for new and creative ways to connect and inspire people through Mexican culture," says Christian Nodal. "I am proud to partner with Tequila Don Julio as they continue to push boundaries in innovation with the launch of Tequila Don Julio Alma Miel and showcase modern Mexico through the elements that connect us, like music and taste."

Tequila Don Julio Alma Miel is on shelves in select markets and will be available nationwide in the coming months wherever spirits-based beverages are sold for an SRP of $99.99 for a 750ml bottle. Tequila Don Julio encourages consumers of legal drinking age to celebrate responsibly.

ABOUT TEQUILA DON JULIO

Founded on the pioneering agricultural principles of Don Julio González and his personal pursuit of perfection, Tequila Don Julio revolutionized the tequila industry and set the standard for ultra-premium tequila. The original luxury tequila of choice in Mexico, Tequila Don Julio uses only the highest caliber, fully matured, and ripened Blue Agave that has been hand-selected from the rich, clay soils of the Los Altos region of the state of Jalisco. The Tequila Don Julio portfolio includes Tequila Don Julio Blanco, Tequila Don Julio Reposado, Tequila Don Julio Añejo, Tequila Don Julio 70 Cristalino, Tequila Don Julio 1942, and Tequila Don Julio Ultima Reserva. For more information on Tequila Don Julio, please visit www.DonJulio.com.

ABOUT DIAGEO NA

Diageo is a global leader in beverage alcohol with an outstanding collection of brands including Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, Bulleit and Buchanan's whiskies, Smirnoff, Cîroc and Ketel One vodkas, Casamigos, DeLeon and Don Julio tequilas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Tanqueray and Guinness.

Diageo is listed on both the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: DEO) and the London Stock Exchange (LSE: DGE) and their products are sold in more than 180 countries around the world.

For more information about Diageo, their people, brands, and performance, visit www.diageo.com. Visit Diageo's global responsible drinking resource, www.DRINKiQ.com, for information, initiatives, and ways to share best practice. Follow at Twitter and Instagram for news and information about Diageo North America: @Diageo_NA.

