Introducing Tessera: P&C Insurance Now Has a Technology Platform for Product Management

Tessera operationalizes the Product Management discipline, transforming reactive monitoring into sustained, profitable growth

News Highlights:

Tessera establishes a new category: the first Product Management Operating System purpose-built for P&C insurance

Levels the playing field for small and mid-sized carriers competing against insurers with large, dedicated teams of Product Managers, Data Engineers, and Data Scientists

Founded by P&C insurance experts with proven track records of driving profitable growth, powered by AI with more than a decade of advanced R&D

Based on proven methodology, Tessera's guided workflows demonstrate a sustained improvement in profitability of 2-3 points over current run rates - transformative in an industry where underwriting margins are in the low single digits

HARTFORD, Conn., March 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- In the $1 trillion P&C insurance industry, the function responsible for profitable growth in Personal Lines and Small and Medium-Sized Business (SMB) insurance has never had a dedicated system. Tessera is changing that. Today, the company launched the first Product Management Operating System for P&C insurance, an end-to-end technology platform built for the discipline that runs the P&L.

Product Management is where profitable growth in Personal Lines and SMB insurance is won. As general managers of the P&L, Product Managers decide how the business competes: setting price, defining risk appetite, responding to the market, and shaping growth strategy through thousands of small, interconnected decisions over time. Yet those decisions remain constrained by fragmented data, disconnected tools, and manual workflows that delay insight, weaken performance, and erode competitive advantage.

"By the time a Product Manager identifies a problem in today's environment, it's already become a real problem: lost business, a loss ratio issue that takes years to fix, and more," said Sean Meehan, Chief Product Officer of Tessera. "What we've built is a system that sees the signal before it becomes the headline."

How It Works

Tessera combines three core capabilities into a single, continuously improving system:

1. Real-Time Data, Unlocked

Most insurers use only 20-30 percent of the data they already possess, constrained by the manual effort required to make it usable. Tessera removes that bottleneck by autonomously discovering, classifying, and transforming data across legacy policy and claims systems, data lakes, and unstructured sources. The result is a unified, real-time view of the business and competitive environment for Product Managers from day one, without manual workflows or specialized data science teams.

2. AI-Powered Intelligence Built for Product Management

Tessera applies small, proprietary AI models trained on a customer's own data to surface insights at a speed and scale no human team can match. Tessera closes the gap between when something happens in the market and when it's recognized, with outputs that are transparent, auditable, and built for human-led decision-making.

3. A Living System That Gets Smarter Over Time

Tessera captures the history of users' interactions and decisions: what action was taken, what outcome was expected, and what actually happened in the market. This record of cause and effect continuously informs future decisions, without starting from scratch. Tessera is not a point solution or a dashboard, it's a living system that compounds over time: helping smaller carriers develop the rigor of the industry's top performers, and larger carriers standardize and compound the institutional knowledge that would otherwise walk out the door.

"The best performing carriers in this industry have built Product Management into their organizational DNA," said Kevin Finn, Tessera Co-Founder. "Tessera productizes what those elite carriers have spent decades building human labor pools to accomplish, and makes these capabilities available to any insurer, regardless of size."

Early Results

Tessera enters the market with five beta customers in active deployment. One, a regional insurer founded in 1877, used Tessera to identify segmentation gaps in its rating plan and formulate a proactive competitive strategy, for the first time in nearly 150 years of operation. A leading provider of homeowner and flood insurance completed a renewal profitability analysis in 30 days that typically requires six months. Both credited Tessera with enabling a fundamental shift from reactive portfolio management to continuous, intelligence-driven decision-making.

For small and mid-sized insurers, Tessera provides enterprise-grade Product Management capability without the infrastructure investment or data science talent that has historically placed it out of reach. For large carriers, it addresses the fragmentation and inconsistency that prevents even well-resourced organizations from executing Product Management at portfolio scale. In both cases, Tessera's core promise is the same: a Product Management function that no longer scales linearly with headcount.

Built for P&C Insurance, By P&C Experts

Tessera was founded by operators with decades of experience across the insurance and AI industries, who identified the need for this technology from working directly with carriers and watching the same structural gap surface every time.

Ray Sprague, Founder, has more than 40 years of experience leading and innovating across both Personal and Commercial Lines. He pioneered advanced Product Management and automated decision-making in The Hartford's Small Commercial insurance.

Kevin Finn (FCAS, MAAA), Founder, led a diverse set of businesses at Liberty Mutual and The Hartford, from Small Commercial Product Management to E&S to National Accounts. He founded MCA in 2019 with Ray to provide Product Management and actuarial capabilities to small-to-mid-sized carriers. Working with 70+ P&C carriers, they identified firsthand the gap that Tessera was built to close.

Sean Meehan, Founder and Chief Product Officer, brings 20+ years of Product Management and analytics leadership across Personal and Commercial Lines. Sean has built and scaled analytics infrastructure at leading carriers across underwriting, pricing, and product teams.

Reuben Vandeventer, Founder and Head of Applied AI, a serial entrepreneur with more than 20 patents in the InsurTech space. He specializes in autonomous data discovery, universal entity resolution, and high-dimensional information systems, and is the architect of the foundational AI research that powers Tessera. His expertise in building proprietary AI systems for regulated environments ensures that everything Tessera produces is transparent, consistent, and auditable.

Together, they have done what the industry has never seen: taken the proven methodology behind the most profitable Product Management organizations in P&C insurance and built it into a technology platform that any insurer can deploy.

About Tessera

Tessera is the first Product Management operating system for property and casualty insurance. The platform unifies first-party, third-party, and public data through autonomous discovery agents, applies proprietary AI models trained on carrier-specific data, and guides teams through the full Product Management lifecycle, from strategy and planning through post-implementation review. Tessera serves small-to-mid-sized insurers seeking enterprise-grade capability without enterprise overhead, and large carriers seeking to turn scale into consistent competitive advantage. Visit www.mytessera.ai for more information.

