Introducing Testing Assistant ALEX: The New Compact Automation Solution for Small Test Series

Revolutionizing Laboratory Automation with Space-Saving, Cost-Effective Solution for Enhanced Efficiency and Precision

ULM, Germany and KENNESAW, Ga., Oct. 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- This week, at testXpo 32nd International Expo for Materials Testing, ZwickRoell introduced ALEX, the newest addition to their industry-leading automated testing portfolio.

Amidst skilled labor shortages, ZwickRoell delivers the new testing assistant ALEX (Automated Lab Expert): an automation solution that is as compact as it is cost-effective. Specially designed for small series of ten specimens or more, ALEX automates tensile and flexure tests, freeing up valuable time for key personnel in the testing lab.

The Easiest Way to Automate

ZwickRoell has unveiled the highly anticipated new testing assistant ALEX. The robotic arm is easy to retrofit and requires no more space than a manual operator. The advantage of this particularly space-saving solution is that it efficiently automates testing in small laboratories with low specimen volumes. Thanks to its compact design, ALEX fits into any lab and requires no additional floor support.

"With ALEX, we are revolutionizing laboratory automation by enabling maximum efficiency with minimum space requirements," says Jakob Brodbeck, Business Development & Product Manager Automation at ZwickRoell.

Compatible with AllroundLine Table-Top Testing Machines

The ALEX testing assistant autonomously performs fully standard-compliant tensile tests on plastics according to ASTM D638/ISO 527, flexure tests according to ASTM D790/ISO 178, and tensile tests on metals according to ASTM E8/ISO 6892. The specimen magazine, which is placed directly on the testing machine, holds up to 60 specimens, ensuring efficient testing. ALEX is compatible with all ZwickRoell AllroundLine table-top testing machines and can be easily retrofitted.

Significantly Reduced Operator Influence

With ALEX, laboratories in the plastics and metals industries benefit from reproducible results and the reduction of operator influences, which can easily occur with manual testing. Automation relieves qualified laboratory staff of routine work and allows them to take on more demanding tasks. It is also easy to switch back to manual testing at any time—the robotic arm's parked position ensures unrestricted access to the testing machine.

Brodbeck adds, "Our ALEX testing assistant is the perfect solution for laboratories looking for automation to elevate precision without sacrificing flexibility."

Advantages at a glance:

Compact design to fit any lab

Easily retrofittable and compatible with AllroundLine table-top testing machines

Small footprint: only 12" depth

No floor attachment needed

Autonomous operation for tensile and flexure tests

Reduced operator influence thanks to automatic cross-section measuring device

Manual testing fully accessible as needed

Short delivery times and attractive pricing

Target groups:

Industries: plastics & metals

plastics & metals Test types: tensile tests & flexure tests

tensile tests & flexure tests Standards: ASTM D638, ISO 527, ASTM D790, ISO 178, ASTM E8, ISO 6892

About ZwickRoell

ZwickRoell North America is a sales and service subsidiary of the ZwickRoell Group, headquartered in Ulm, Germany. ZwickRoell is a worldwide leading manufacturer of materials testing machines, accessories, and intelligent software solutions for customers in over 20 industries. The family-owned and operated company is represented by production facilities and sales and service partners in 56 countries and by 1,800 employees with a passion for technical performance, innovation, quality and reliability in materials and component testing.

